50 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TKK Symphony Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GSMG) shares rose 69.2% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after dropping around 67% on Wednesday.
- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares rose 57.1% to $12.55 in pre-market trading. Dialog Semiconductor announced plans to acquire Adesto Technologies for $12.55 per share in cash.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) rose 36% to $0.66 in pre-market trading after the company announced a reverse merger with privately held Forte Biosciences.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) rose 31% to $125.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY20 guidance above estimates.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) rose 22% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after the company highlighted publication of US Phase 2b study results for sofpironium bromide in patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.
- Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) rose 14.6% to $16.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) rose 13.3% to $48.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) rose 13.3% to $5.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) rose 11.2% to $61.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 10.6% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.5% on Wednesday.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 10.4% to $2.65 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 10.1% to $6.30 in pre-market trading after gaining around 18% on Wednesday.
- Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ: MANT) rose 9.4% to $89.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) rose 8.6% to $4.67 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.8% on Wednesday.
- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) rose 7.3% to $28.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares rose 7.1% to $0.45 in pre-market trading.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) rose 6.7% to $3.44 in pre-market trading.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) rose 6.6% to $136.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) rose 6.1% to $51.17 in pre-market trading after reporting 2H results.
- Perdoceo Education Corp (NASDAQ: PRDO) rose 6% to $19.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 5.5% to $39.40 in pre-market trading after climbing over 23% on Wednesday.
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) rose 4.5% to $39.10 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) rose 4.4% to $59.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 4% to $59.50 in pre-market trading. Enphase Energy shares climbed over 42% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) rose 3.7% to $17.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) shares rose 3.3% to $42.24 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) rose 4% to $20.18 in pre-market trading.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 3.7% to $158.96 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares fell 38.7% to $14.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) fell 22.2% to $4.10 in pre-market trading.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) fell 13.3% to $33.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and announced retirement of its CFO Marshall Barber.
- BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) fell 12.2% to $36.10 in pre-market trading after announcing a 2 million share common stock offering.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ: AXGT) fell 11% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced a commencement of public offering.
- Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) fell 10.7% to $383.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat quarterly results and issued weak outlook.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) fell 10.6% to $22.00 in pre-market trading. L Brands is close to selling Victoria’s Secret to a private-equity company.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) shares fell 7.8% to $25.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) fell 7.7% to $96.50 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ: LOPE) fell 5.8% to $81.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) fell 4.6% to $15.56 in the pre-market trading session after the company announced public offering of 8.5 million shares of common stock.
- Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE: TEF) fell 4.6% to $6.70 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a loss in the fourth quarter.
- Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ: BCOV) fell 4.5% to $8.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) fell 4.4% to $13.45 in pre-market trading after Raymond James downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ: DMLP) fell 4.4% to $15.40 in pre-market trading.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) fell 3.9% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 3.8% to $7.65 in pre-market trading.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) fell 3.4% to $3.67 in pre-market trading after rising over 10% on Wednesday.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) fell 3.6% to $7.55 in pre-market trading after surging more than 43% on Wednesday.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) fell 3.4% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after rising over 9% on Wednesday.
- Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) fell 3.4% to $39.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares fell 3.1% to $159.91 in pre-market trading. Synopsys reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued light outlook for the second quarter.
