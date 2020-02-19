Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 110 companies set new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-B) .

. Blue Water Global Group (OTC: BLUU) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-B) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $50.63 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.72% on the day.

Central Japan Railway (OTC: CJPRY) stock moved up 0.26% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.08 to open trading.

Canon (NYSE: CAJ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.33 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.

Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) stock hit a yearly low of $9.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTC: AAVMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $16.15, and later moved down 0.49% over the session.

Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) shares hit a yearly low of $10.27 today morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.

Toray Industries (OTC: TRYIY) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.34 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.15%.

Sasol (NYSE: SSL) stock moved down 1.86% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.71 to open trading.

ACS Actividades (OTC: ACSAF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.49 to begin trading.

Japan Airlines Co (OTC: JAPSY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.48 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.0% on the day.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) stock hit a yearly low of $18.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.

Dentsu Group (OTC: DNTUY) shares were down 3.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $31.15.

HK Electric Investments (OTC: HKVTY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.29 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.07% over the rest of the day.

Under Armour (NYSE: UA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $14.91, and later moved down 1.1% over the session.

Daito Trust Construction (OTC: DIFTY) stock hit a yearly low of $27.54 this morning. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTC: SOMMY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.11 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $8.10. Shares then traded down 4.17%.

Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) shares set a new 52-week low of $57.74 today morning. The stock traded down 0.31% over the session.

Total Access Comm (OTC: TACYY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.40, and later moved down 1.99% over the session.

Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) shares hit a yearly low of $11.80 today morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.

Konica Minolta (OTC: KNCAF) shares were down 0.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.09.

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) shares hit a yearly low of $22.71 today morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.

Delek Drilling (OTC: DKDRF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.90 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

Royal Mail (OTC: ROYMY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.47 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.

Ryder System (NYSE: R) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.17% for the day.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) stock moved down 0.05% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.13 to open trading.

Tiger Brands (OTC: TBLMY) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.65 today morning. The stock traded down 3.23% over the session.

Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.63% on the session.

Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) shares moved down 4.62% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.55 to begin trading.

Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $13.72. Shares then traded down 1.92%.

Qudian (NYSE: QD) stock moved up 3.85% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.19 to open trading.

Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.93 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.76% over the rest of the day.

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.93, and later moved down 39.18% over the session.

US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $49.54, and later moved down 1.0% over the session.

NOW (NYSE: DNOW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.02 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.78% on the day.

Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.46 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.15%.

Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) shares were down 2.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.06.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.03 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.46% over the rest of the day.

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $13.81, and later moved down 2.32% over the session.

W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.56 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.

Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.19. Shares then traded down 1.08%.

GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) stock hit a yearly low of $4.35 this morning. The stock was down 5.45% for the day.

Mayne Pharma Group (OTC: MAYNF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.6% for the day.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) stock hit $21.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.86% over the course of the day.

Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.68% on the day.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.

Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) shares set a new yearly low of $14.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) stock moved down 2.52% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.03 to open trading.

36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares were down 0.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.60.

Kongsberg Automotive Hldg (OTC: KGAUF) shares were down 1.96% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.50.

Predictive Technology Gr (OTC: PRED) shares hit a yearly low of $0.54 today morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.

Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) stock moved down 5.56% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.78 to open trading.

PharmaCielo (OTC: PCLOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.54% on the session.

Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.02 today morning. The stock traded down 2.88% over the session.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE: NMM) shares set a new yearly low of $10.69 this morning. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.52% for the day.

WildBrain (OTC: WLDBF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.

De La Rue (OTC: DLUEY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.47 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.69% over the rest of the day.

Culp (NYSE: CULP) shares were down 4.16% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.58.

RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.03 today morning. The stock traded down 1.37% over the session.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.13. Shares then traded down 2.03%.

Dorel Industries (OTC: DIIBF) shares were down 0.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.47.

CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.66, and later moved down 3.14% over the session.

Filo Mining (OTC: FLMMF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.43 today morning. The stock traded down 1.91% over the session.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.20. Shares then traded down 4.67%.

CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC: CURR) shares hit a yearly low of $2.17 today morning. The stock was down 4.98% on the session.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) stock hit $1.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.52% on the day.

Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares fell to $0.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.49%.

A H Belo (NYSE: AHC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.71 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.

Better Choice (OTC: BTTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 16.0% over the rest of the day.

Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.61 to begin trading. The stock was down 24.09% on the session.

Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ: CTHR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.43% over the rest of the day.

Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares began trading with a new 52-week

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Medicure (OTC: MCUJF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.61% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.61% for the day. Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.64. Shares then traded down 1.63%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.64. Shares then traded down 1.63%. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTC: NEVPF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock was down 53.96% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock was down 53.96% for the day. IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMAC) stock moved down 6.76% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.89 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.76% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.89 to open trading. SELLAS Life Sciences (NASDAQ: SLS) shares hit a yearly low of $2.63 today morning. The stock was down 9.55% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.63 today morning. The stock was down 9.55% on the session. Greenbelt Resources (OTC: GRCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 1.99%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 1.99%. Plyzer Technologies (OTC: PLYZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 20.83% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 20.83% on the day. Titan Medical (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares moved down 0.51% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.38 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.51% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.38 to begin trading. American Biltrite (OTC: ABLT) shares moved down 10.12% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $387.50 to begin trading.

shares moved down 10.12% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $387.50 to begin trading. Sharing Services Global (OTC: SHRG) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.06 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.06 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. GFG Resources (OTC: GFGSF) shares were down 18.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.11.

shares were down 18.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.11. SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.22 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.22 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.49% on the session. Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares fell to $0.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.21%.

shares fell to $0.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.21%. UrtheCast (OTC: LFDEF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.72%. GrowLife (OTC: PHOT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day. Azucar Minerals (OTC: AXDDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.10, and later moved up 3.22% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.10, and later moved up 3.22% over the session. Resort Savers (OTC: RSSV) shares were down 13.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.11.

shares were down 13.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.11. One World Lithium (OTC: OWRDF) stock moved up 2.55% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading.

stock moved up 2.55% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading. Engold Mines (OTC: GWRRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.73% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.73% for the day. Acceleware (OTC: ACWRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. IIOT-OXYS (OTC: ITOX) stock moved down 25.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.

stock moved down 25.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading. Attis Industries (OTC: ATIS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 79.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 79.22% on the session. Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares were down 5.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.50.

shares were down 5.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.50. Nexeon MedSystems (OTC: NXNN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.75. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.75. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). Cool Holdings (OTC: AWSM) stock hit $0.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 3.03% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 3.03% over the course of the day. GGX Gold (OTC: GGXXF) shares were down 18.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05.

shares were down 18.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05. ThreeD Capital (OTC: BWSOF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 56.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 56.26% on the session. XSUNX (OTC: XSNX) stock moved up 9.09% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0004 to open trading.

stock moved up 9.09% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0004 to open trading. InternetArray (OTC: INAR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session. SpectraScience (OTC: SCIE) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Right On Brands (OTC: RTON) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0003 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0003 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Herborium Group (OTC: HBRM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. V Group (OTC: VGID) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Anything Technologies (OTC: EXMT) shares were down 33.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0002.

shares were down 33.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0002. Trustcash Holdings (OTC: TCHH) stock hit $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Blue Water Global Group (OTC: BLUU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!