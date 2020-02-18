76 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) shares climbed 288% to close at $1.05 on Friday after the company reported restructuring of its business, which is expected to result in an annualized cost savings of $7.5 million.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares climbed 56.2% to close at $4.28 on Friday after climbing 51.38% on Thursday.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares surged 55% to close at $36.97 after analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised their price target from $24 to $150 per share.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares gained 34.9% to close at $1.20 after the company announced it has filed a request to withdraw its previously announced $35.3 million common stock offering.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) climbed 26.9% to close at $6.80 after the company strong Q4 results and issued upbeat FY20 sales forecast.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) shares rose 25.5% to close at $5.85. Superior Energy reported further extension of expiration time and waiver of minimum tender condition for exchange offer and consent solicitation for senior notes of SESI, L.L.C.
- Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) gained 23.5% to close at $19.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) jumped 21.9% to close at $8.64.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 21.2% to close at $28.68.
- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) shares rose 20% to close at $61.00 after the company reported Q4 earnings and announced $300 million increase to stock repurchase program.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) surged 19.8% to close at $4.66
- SVMK Inc (NASDAQ: SVMK) gained 18.2% to close at $21.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) surged 17% to close at $7.93.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) shares gained 16.3% to close at $9.63.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) rose 15.6% to close at $2.67 following a report suggesting Tesla is adding third-party charging stations to its in-car navigation.
- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) surged 15.4% to close at $6.37.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) rose 14.4% to close at $5.02.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) gained 13.4% to close at $22.13 after the company reported a narrower Q3 loss.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) rose 13.3% to close at $2.72.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares gained 13.1% to close at $72.51.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) gained 12.6% to close at $283.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) rose 11.2% to close at $5.27.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares rose 11% to close at $122.80 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) climbed 10.9% to close at $10.70.
- Power REIT (NYSE: PW) shares rose 10.7% to close at $12.72.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) surged 10.7% to close at $5.90.
- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) shares gained 10.6% to close at $78.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) surged 10.5% to close at $2.42.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) rose 10.5% to close at $18.08 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) gained 10.3% to close at $4.27.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) surged 10.3% to close at $6.34.
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) gained 10.2% to close at $6.73.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) surged 10% to close at $4.74.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) gained 9.8% to close at $2.79.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 9.5% to close at $158.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) climbed 9.1% to close at $24.26 after the company announced FDA accepted for filing the company's New Drug Application for the accelerated approval of TAZVERIK.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) shares gained 9.1% to close at $78.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Following earnings, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $75 to $82.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) climbed 8.5% to close at $5.88.
- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) rose 8.2% to close at $2.38.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares gained 7.8% to close at $4.30.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 7.8% to close at $17.39 in sympathy with Canopy Growth after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) gained 7.5% to close at $4.15 as coronavirus fears grow in China. The company has been seen as a coronavirus vaccine candidate amid the outbreak.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) surged 7% to close at $289.79 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
Losers
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares tumbled 29.9% to close at $8.55 on Friday after the company announced it received a letter from the FDA indicating that the company has not demonstrated that its CellFX System is substantially equivalent to a predicate device. H.C. Wainwright downgraded Pulse Biosciences from Buy to Neutral.
- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) shares dropped 27% to close at $4.87 after the company announced plans to restate FY18 and YTD FY19 financial statements.
- CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) dipped 26.5% to close at $25.05 after the company issued Q1 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. BTIG Research downgraded CarGurus from Buy to Neutral.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) fell 24.5% to close at $33.96 after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. Oppenheimer downgraded LivePerson from Outperform to Perform.
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) fell 24.3% to close at $10.60. Sol-Gel announced positive topline data for its long-term safety study evaluating its Epsolay, or microencapsulated benzoyl peroxide cream, 5%, in papulopustular rosacea for a treatment duration up to 52 weeks. The company also priced its underwritten public offering of 2.09 million shares together with ordinary share warrants to purchase 1.67 million shares at a combined public offering price of $11 per share and accompanying warrants.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) shares fell 20.5% to close at $14.27. Caleres expects Q4 preliminary sales of $700 million.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) dropped 20% to close at $12.58 after the company reported closing of public offering.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) fell 19% to close at $29.40 following Q4 results. Raymond James downgraded Trupanion from Outperform to Market Perform.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) dropped 16.3% to close at $12.83 after NBC issued a bearish Nightly News story on the company. SmileDirectClub issued a response on the story.
- Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) fell 15.6% to close at $49.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and lowered 2020 production outlook.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) fell 14.2% to close at $8.77 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.13, down from $0.45 year over year and worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) dropped 13.7% to close at $8.60.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) fell 10.6% to close at $13.86.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) dropped 10.6% to close at $4.05.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) fell 10.3% to close at $2.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight.
- Morphic Holding, Inc (NASDAQ: MORF) dropped 9.8% to close at $15.52 after the company presented preclinical data supporting MORF-057 as an oral inhibitor of the α4β7 integrin and potential treatment for inflammatory bowel disease.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) fell 9.7% to close at $2.90 after reporting Q1 results.
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) shares declined 9.7% to close at $40.12. CFRA maintained Ryder with a Hold and lowered the price target from $57 to $50.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) dropped 9.2% to close at $2.75.
- CryoLife, Inc (NYSE: CRY) fell 9.1% to close at $27.53 after reporting Q4 results.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares declined 9% to close at $2.52.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) dropped 9% to close at $34.27 after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) fell 9% to close at $55.74 following Q4 results.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) slipped 8.9% to close at $4.49. Mallinckrodt is expected to release Q4 earnings on February 25.
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) fell 8.9% to close at $15.06.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) dropped 8.8% to close at $63.82. William Blair downgraded AeroVironment from Outperform to Market Perform.
- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) fell 8.6% to close at $10.46 following Q4 results.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) shares slipped 8.5% to close at $17.35.
- The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) dropped 7.9% to close at $5.48 after the company reported quarterly results and announced plans to slash the size of investment bank.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) dropped 7.4% to close at $7.04.
- Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares tumbled 7.1% to close at $44.35 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) fell 6% to close at $223.47 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) fell 5% to close at $55.54 after the company priced 3.18 million share common stock offering at $55 per share.
