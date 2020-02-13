Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
On Thursday, 222 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Interesting Points:
- Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ: THCA) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Holloman Energy (OTC: HENC)'s stock actually sank the most, moving down 8.07% after reaching a new 52-week high.
Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:
- Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ: THCA) shares hit a yearly high of $10.10. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
- Adcore (OTC: ADCOF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.59 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Astec Industries (NASDAQ: ASTE) shares were down 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.20.
- LINTEC Corp (OTC: LNTEF) shares were up 4.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.20.
- FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $58.44 with a daily change of flat%.
- National Storage (NYSE: NSA) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.96 for a change of up 1.1%.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE: AJRD) shares set a new yearly high of $54.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.29% on the session.
- Ellsworth G&I Fund (AMEX: ECF) shares were down 0.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.27 for a change of down 0.22%.
- Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.83. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.
- Clancy (OTC: CCYC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.25. The stock traded up 12.5% on the session.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.85 on Thursday, moving down 0.23%.
- National American (OTC: NAUH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.23 on Thursday morning, moving up 14.29%.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares set a new yearly high of $54.86 this morning. The stock was up 1.22% on the session.
- Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) shares broke to $21.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.28%.
- Aperam (OTC: APEMY) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.86 on Thursday, moving flat%.
- Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.
- KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE: KREF) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.44. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
- Hannover Rueck (OTC: HVRRY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $102.95. Shares traded up 0.65%.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares set a new 52-week high of $254.17 on Thursday, moving up 0.12%.
- TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.37. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.
- Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $79.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.11%.
- Kingdee Intl Software (OTC: KGDEY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $138.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 9.36%.
- Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) shares broke to $11.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
- Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares were down 3.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.37.
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.50. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
- SMIC (OTC: SMICY) shares were up 5.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.11.
- Mid-America Apartment (OTC: LZAGY) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.06.
- Lonza Group (NYSE: MAA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $143.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $32.03 with a daily change of up 0.9%.
- MFS Charter Income (NYSE: MCR) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.60. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
- Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares were up 0.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $166.99.
- Constellation Software (OTC: CNSWF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,140.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%.
- Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.74%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $64.93. Shares traded up 1.07%.
- Western Asset High Yield (NYSE: HYI) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.20. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $254.91 with a daily change of up 0.03%.
- Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) shares set a new 52-week high of $188.29 on Thursday, moving up 1.91%.
- Camden Prop Trust (NYSE: CPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $116.93 on Thursday, moving up 0.53%.
- iStar (NYSE: STAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.57. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session.
- Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) shares set a new yearly high of $31.57 this morning. The stock was up 3.29% on the session.
- Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares hit $40.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.14%.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock made a new 52-week high of $903.29 Thursday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
- Focusrite (OTC: FOCIF) shares hit a yearly high of $8.14. The stock traded up 15.95% on the session.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares were up 1.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.45 for a change of up 1.29%.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: DFP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.14. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.
- Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFBS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $40.61. Shares traded up 0.52%.
- RIB Software (OTC: RSTAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.70. The stock was up 38.26% for the day.
- SANUWAVE Health (OTC: SNWV) shares hit $0.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $141.29 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.68%.
- Intouch Insight (OTC: INXSF) shares were up 16.28% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.45.
- LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) stock set a new 52-week high of $159.42 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.03%.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares were down 2.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $340.51.
- McKesson (NYSE: MCK) shares were up 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $168.41.
- Switch (NYSE: SWCH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.48. Shares traded up 2.05%.
- BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.32. The stock traded down 0.2% on the session.
- ASML Holding (OTC: ASMLF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $317.05. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.
- Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.62 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.13%.
- John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE: JHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.34 on Thursday, moving down 0.01%.
- Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) shares were up 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.00.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%.
- Nuveen Preferred (NYSE: JPT) shares were up 0.62% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.86 for a change of up 0.62%.
- Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ: ZEAL) shares set a new yearly high of $40.77 this morning. The stock was up 6.62% on the session.
- America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $120.94 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.26%.
- Boralex (OTC: BRLXF) shares were up 2.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.39.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.05 on Thursday, moving up 1.09%.
- Endava (NYSE: DAVA) shares hit a yearly high of $49.99. The stock traded up 7.79% on the session.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.38%.
- GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.26 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.34%.
- TechnoPro Holdings (OTC: TCCPY) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.78 Thursday. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.
- Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares set a new yearly high of $32.96 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ: AEY) shares hit a yearly high of $3.28. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.
- Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.56 for a change of up 0.7%.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.66%.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.51 Thursday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
- Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.27 Thursday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) shares broke to $84.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.99%.
- Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares hit a yearly high of $38.40. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
- Humana (NYSE: HUM) shares hit a yearly high of $376.53. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $37.72 with a daily change of up 0.85%.
- Grandsouth Bancorpation (OTC: GRRB) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.0%.
- Milestone Scientific (AMEX: MLSS) shares set a new yearly high of $1.85 this morning. The stock was up 2.2% on the session.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) shares set a new yearly high of $39.97 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.93. The stock was up 10.44% for the day.
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $236.65. Shares traded up 2.43%.
- FlashZero (OTC: FZRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 30.34%.
- Western Asset Global High (NYSE: EHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.21 on Thursday, moving up 0.01%.
- Calix (NYSE: CALX) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.06. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
- Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.87. Shares traded down 0.09%.
- Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) shares broke to $60.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.
- Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares hit $114.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.78%.
- Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%.
- Linde (NYSE: LIN) shares were up 3.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $222.48.
- Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) shares were up 0.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.77.
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.32 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.44%.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $76.58. The stock traded up 2.94% on the session.
- DREAM Unlimited (OTC: DRUNF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.19 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.85%.
- Trisura Gr (OTC: TRRSF) shares hit a yearly high of $35.15. The stock traded up 2.01% on the session.
- First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) shares set a new 52-week high of $65.00 on Thursday, moving up 3.28%.
- Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.30. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session.
- Eaton Vance New York (AMEX: ENX) shares were up 0.87% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.70.
- Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) shares hit a yearly high of $69.54. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session.
- NexPoint Residential (NYSE: NXRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.23. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
- Absolute Software (OTC: ALSWF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.90 with a daily change of flat%.
- Swedish Match (OTC: SWMAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.55 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.58%.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $87.42 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
- Plato Gold (OTC: PTOZF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
- Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.81. The stock traded up 1.89% on the session.
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) shares broke to $58.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%.
- Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ: NFIN) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.07.
- Quorum Information Techs (OTC: QIFTF) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.18 for a change of flat%.
- Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) shares hit $172.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%.
- Piper Sandler Cos (NYSE: PIPR) shares were down 0.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $87.44.
- Lonza Group (OTC: LZAGF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $432.04. Shares traded up 2.38%.
- AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.35 on Thursday, moving up 4.86%.
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.99 on Thursday, moving up 0.87%.
- Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) shares set a new yearly high of $100.97 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.
- BAE Sys (OTC: BAESY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.32 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.24%.
- Town Center Bank Il (OTC: TCNB) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Experian (OTC: EXPGF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.16%.
- Arcadis (OTC: ARCAY) shares broke to $24.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.3%.
- Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) shares set a new 52-week high of $99.04 on Thursday, moving up 3.44%.
- SIFCO Industries (AMEX: SIF) shares hit a yearly high of $5.52. The stock traded up 4.94% on the session.
- Arcadis (OTC: ARCVF) shares set a new yearly high of $24.90 this morning. The stock was up 3.98% on the session.
- Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) shares set a new 52-week high of $174.34 on Thursday, moving up 0.44%.
- BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $21.99 with a daily change of up 14.55%.
- Novint Technologies (OTC: NVNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.04 on Thursday, moving up 50.0%.
- Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) stock hit a yearly high price of $150.98. The stock was up 3.17% for the day.
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares were up 2.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.15.
- Sea (NYSE: SE) shares hit $47.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $114.48 Thursday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
- Legrand (OTC: LGRDY) shares hit $16.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.74%.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock set a new 52-week high of $335.43 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.24%.
- Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: VCTR) shares broke to $24.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.64%.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $76.02 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
- Controladora Vuela (NYSE: VLRS) shares broke to $13.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%.
- Snam (OTC: SNMRF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.41.
- Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) shares hit $99.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.54%.
- Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $52.46 with a daily change of up 2.49%.
- Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZFSVF) stock set a new 52-week high of $439.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.21%.
- Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) shares set a new yearly high of $5.92 this morning. The stock was up 6.36% on the session.
- Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares were up 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.51.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT (AMEX: PLYM) shares hit $20.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.1%.
- PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.71. Shares traded up 0.66%.
- Vanstar Mining Resources (OTC: VMNGF) shares broke to $0.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Electromed (AMEX: ELMD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $12.09. Shares traded up 5.13%.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares set a new yearly high of $4.91 this morning. The stock was up 2.78% on the session.
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $119.36. The stock was up 1.33% for the day.
- Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) shares hit a yearly high of $13.33. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.
- AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $225.44. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) stock hit a yearly high price of $98.25. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) stock made a new 52-week high of $128.10 Thursday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
- Harrys Manufacturing (OTC: WSRRF) shares broke to $0.17 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.55 Thursday. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
- Naspers (OTC: NPSNY) shares set a new yearly high of $36.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $15.99 with a daily change of up 3.8%.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $58.55 with a daily change of down 0.19%.
- Amex Exploration (OTC: AMXEF) shares were up 14.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.29.
- Equifax (NYSE: EFX) shares were up 3.52% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $157.23.
- Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) shares were down 0.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $624.71 for a change of down 0.29%.
- Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) stock set a new 52-week high of $297.92 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%.
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.82. Shares traded up 0.51%.
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.19. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.41 Thursday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
- SPO Global (OTC: SPOM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 550.0%.
- Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.49%.
- WPT Industrial REIT (OTC: WPTIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares set a new 52-week high of $93.00 on Thursday, moving up 5.09%.
- Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.31 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.67%.
- Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) shares hit $163.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%.
- First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $45.17. Shares traded up 1.34%.
- Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.97. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.28. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX: EIM) shares hit a yearly high of $13.30. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.
- Persimmon (OTC: PSMMY) shares hit $84.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
- Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) shares hit $57.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $374.50 on Thursday, moving up 0.1%.
- icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares were up 11.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.38 for a change of up 11.82%.
- Tokyo Electron (OTC: TOELY) shares hit a yearly high of $58.58. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares hit a yearly high of $66.77. The stock traded up 3.2% on the session.
- LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) shares hit a yearly high of $92.35. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.
- Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.26%.
- Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE: PMO) shares broke to $13.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.
- Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares broke to $18.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.
- Tel Instrument Elect (OTC: TIKK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.91 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.07%.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $96.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.2%.
- Jervois Mining (OTC: JRVMF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.21 on Thursday, moving up 0.41%.
- Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE: AWP) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.88 for a change of up 0.5%.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $56.34 with a daily change of up 1.61%.
- Infineon Technologies (OTC: IFNNF) shares hit a yearly high of $24.77. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
- Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) shares were up 0.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $169.82 for a change of up 0.22%.
- OSRAM Licht (OTC: OSAGF) shares were up 1.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.57.
- Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.01. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
- BE Semiconductor Indus (OTC: BESIY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.33. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.
- BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $67.97 with a daily change of up 0.82%.
- KBC (OTC: KBCSY) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.44. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
- SSE (OTC: SSEZY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $21.22 with a daily change of up 1.04%.
- Holloman Energy (OTC: HENC) shares hit $0.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 7.76%.
- Bancroft Fund (AMEX: BCV) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.66%.
- Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE: EMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.
- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares hit $293.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.05%.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $119.30. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
- American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 10.69%.
- Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.51. The stock traded up 9.46% on the session.
- Southern States Sign (OTC: SOST) shares were up 16.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.28.
- Air Liquide (OTC: AIQUY) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.24 Thursday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $104.40 with a daily change of up 0.67%.
- Ameren (NYSE: AEE) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.75.
- TKK Symphony Acquisition (NASDAQ: TKKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.53 with a daily change of down 4.18%.
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.07 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.19%.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) stock made a new 52-week high of $165.46 Thursday. The stock was up 4.17% for the day.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.23. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
- Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCTZF) shares were down 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.96.
- Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares were up 0.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $82.50.
- GASE Energy (OTC: GASE) shares set a new yearly high of $0.02 this morning. The stock was up 243.1% on the session.
- Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.99 on Thursday, moving up 0.53%.
- NorthWestern (NYSE: NWE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) shares were up 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.97.
- Spartan Motors (NASDAQ: SPAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.32 with a daily change of up 5.0%.
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.55. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.
- Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares set a new 52-week high of $56.39 on Thursday, moving up 0.14%.
- Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) shares broke to $5.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.23%.
Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.
