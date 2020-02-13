Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

On Thursday, 222 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ: THCA) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high Holloman Energy (OTC: HENC)'s stock actually sank the most, moving down 8.07% after reaching a new 52-week high.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ: THCA) shares hit a yearly high of $10.10. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.

