Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio Delays Paychecks As Coronavirus Impacts Company: Report
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 13, 2020 10:15am   Comments
Share:
Nio Delays Paychecks As Coronavirus Impacts Company: Report

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares were higher in four straight sessions, defying lackluster deliveries statistics for January and a warning of further weakness. The stock was pulling back Thursday amid a report that the company is delaying payment of salaries to employees.

Chairman and CEO William Li told employees that salaries would be paid out Feb. 14 instead of the normal schedule of Feb. 8 as the company takes stock of the situation in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak, Bloomberg reported, citing a message to employees that was subsequently confirmed to the outlet by a company representative.

Li also suggested that employees opt for restricted stock units in lieu of their upcoming bonuses, although the choice was left to the discretion of employees, the report said.

Such an alternative would give some breathing room to cash-strapped Nio, which is facing fundamental and macroeconomic woes that are now compounded by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak that has virtually shut down the country and the economy for an extended period.

After reporting a precarious cash position of $274.3 million at the end of the September quarter of 2019, Nio recently struck a debt financing deal that would give access to $100 million in funding.

The stock was down 3.2% at $3.94 at the time of publication.

Related Links:

4 Reasons Nio Shares Are Higher Despite Sales Warning

Nio Shares Continue Higher Despite Predictions Of Record Plunge In Chinese Auto Sales

Photo courtesy of Nio.

Posted-In: Bloomberg coronavirus Covid-19 electric vehiclesNews Global Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Feb. 13, 2020: FXI, TSLA, BABA, NIO, CAT
5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
4 Reasons Nio Shares Are Higher Despite Sales Warning
Investor Movement Index Summary: January 2020
6 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga