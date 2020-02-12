52 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares climbed 29.8% to $0.2960.
- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) shares jumped 20.9% to $11.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) surged 19% to $33.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares rose 19% to $3.204 after the company announced plans to provide custom hardware and software solutions to K-12 schools and public communities in Nanjing and Taiyuan.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares climbed 16% to $5.10.
- Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) gained 15.4% to $2.32.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) shares rose 14.4% to $29.97 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) gained 13.6% to $559.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued upbeat FY20 guidance.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) surged 12.5% to $3.2750.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) shares rose 11.9% to $5.32.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) shares jumped 11.7% to $3.53.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) gained 11.2% to $4.3250.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) climbed 10.3% to $13.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Power REIT (NYSE: PW) gained 10.2% to $12.06.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) shares jumped 10.1% to $3.05.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) surged 9.7% to $5.56.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 9.4% to $2.67.
- GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) shares gained 9.3% to $5.76.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) shares surged 9.1% to $14.00.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) shares rose 8.6% to $4.7686.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) gained 8.3% to $5.36 after reporting preliminary, preclinical data on its therapeutic for cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus.
- CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) surged 8.2% to $722.85 after the company agreed to acquire RentPath from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy for $588 million in cash.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) shares rose 6.5% to $2.95 after falling 8% on Tuesday.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 6.2% to $60.80 after UBS analysts upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $47 to $75 per share.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 5.4% to $16.17.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) rose 5.3% to $22.64 after declining 27.12% on Tuesday.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) rose 5% to $10.39.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) rose 4% to $100.17 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
Losers
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares dipped 46.8% to $0.5476 after the company priced 10.146 million unit offering at $0.65 per unit.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) shares fell 45.8% to $1.7250 after the company priced public offering of stock and warrants.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) dropped 26.3% to $10.94 as the company gave a bleak outlook in its preliminary report for the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year. Bed Bath & Beyond also said that the same-store sales declined 5.4% in December 2019 and January 2020, the first two months of its fiscal fourth quarter of the year.
- Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) fell 24.2% to $67.50 after the company reported Q4 results. Baird downgraded Insperity from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $107 to $73.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) dropped 19.6% to $7.69 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) fell 14.8% to $0.2039. Vislink Technologies priced offering of stock and warrants for total gross proceeds of $6 million.
- NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) fell 14.7% to $30.35 following Q4 results. JP Morgan downgraded NMI Holdings from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $37 to $36.5.
- CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) shares declined 13.7% to $119.68 after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) fell 13.4% to $6.70.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) dropped 13% to $2.54.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) tumbled 12.5% to $3.245.
- Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) fell 11% to $24.84. Theravance Biopharma priced its 5.5 million stock offering at $27 per share.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 10.6% to $19.10. Moderna priced its 26.3 million share stock offering at $19 per share.
- Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDWR) shares declined 10.4% to $23.83 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) shares fell 9.6% to $3.31. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 79% on Tuesday after the company announced a license agreement with Zhejiang HaiChang Biotechnology.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) dipped 9.5% to $16.70.
- Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) fell 9.5% to $61.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) dipped 9.3% to $4.61.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) dropped 9.1% to $8.42 on continued momentum after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) dipped 9% to $4.7601.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) fell 8.6% to $49.28. LYFT reported better-than-expected revenue and the number of active riders for the fourth quarter. The company also announced the acquisition of Flexdrive.
- Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) dropped 8.5% to $18.01.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 7.8% to $0.4711 after declining 14.83% on Tuesday.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) shares fell 6.9% to $26.30 after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter.
