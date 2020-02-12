Market Overview

94 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2020 5:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) shares gained 78.5% to close at $3.66 after the company announced a license agreement with Zhejiang HaiChang Biotechnology.
  • Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) shares climbed 77.5% to close at $8.52 on Tuesday following a report suggesting a US judge is expected to rule in favor of the company's proposed T-Mobile merger.
  • Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 29.8% to close at $1.61 after the company announced that it signed an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Pittsburgh for a potential curative gene therapy candidate to treat diabetes.
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) climbed 28.5% to close at $1.06 after the company announced it has filed 3 provisional patent applications for Ampligen, the company's coronavirus vaccine candidate.
  • MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) shares surged 21.2% to close at $29.32 following Q3 results.
  • Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) climbed 20.3% to close at $3.97.
  • Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) gained 19.9% to close at $15.50.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) jumped 19.1% to close at $14.35. Adverum Biotechnologies announced a $100 million public offering of common stock.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) gained 18.7% to close at $25.74.
  • Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) shares jumped 17.3% to close at $6.23 following Q4 results.
  • IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) gained 16.3% to close at $3.64.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) surged 16.1% to close at $22.05.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) gained 16% to close at $5.67.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) jumped 15.3% to close at $66.74.
  • EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) rose 15.2% to close at $6.88.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) gained 15.2% to close at $13.37.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares gained 15.1% to close at $3.59.
  • Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) surged 14.7% to close at $4.67. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics and the FDA agreed to potential NurOwn regulatory pathway for approval in ALS.
  • Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) gained 14.6% to close at $13.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 guidance above estimates.
  • Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) surged 14.5% to close at $2.13 after Baird initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $6 price target.
  • Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) gained 14.4% to close at $5.55 following quarterly results.
  • Power REIT (NYSE: PW) shares rose 14% to close at $10.90.
  • Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) gained 13.6% to close at $5.27.
  • CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) shares jumped 12.8% to close at $13.89.
  • Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) surged 12.5% to close at $2.71. Neovasc initiated independent inquiry into trading of its shares.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) gained 12.5% to close at $13.80.
  • T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) rose 11.8% to close at $94.49 following a report suggesting a US judge is expected to rule in favor of the company's proposed Sprint merger.
  • Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) gained 11.8% to close at $2.84.
  • Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares jumped 11.7% to close at $2.68.
  • Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) shares surged 11% to close at $64.92 following Q4 results.
  • Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) shares rose 10.9% to close at $29.54 after announcing preliminary Q4 results.
  • Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) gained 10.7% to close at $12.62.
  • Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) gained 10.7% to close at $46.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also announced a $500 million buyback.
  • Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) gained 10.6% to close at $47.00.
  • InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSE: INFU) surged 10.5% to close at $11.05.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) gained 10.1% to close at $3.37.
  • iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) gained 9.9% to close at $9.73 after the company disclosed that first metastatic brain tumor has been treated in US using Xoft IORT.
  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) jumped 9.9% to close at $173.32 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 9.9% to close at $28.96.
  • Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) rose 8.9% to close at $6.27 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) jumped 7.9% to close at $3.16.
  • DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) rose 7.1% to close at $39.48 after a judge approved T-Mobile's proposed merger with Sprint. As part of the merger, DISH will acquire Sprint's Boost Mobile to build a 5G network.
  • TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares climbed 7% to close at $17.40. TechnipFMC projects to post $2.4 billion in asset impairment charges for the fourth quarter.
  • RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) shares rose 6.8% to close at $227.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
  • Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) shares rose 6.5% to close at $5.07.
  • AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) gained 6.3% to close at $46.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) shares gained 6.2% to close at $3.76.
  • Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares climbed 6.1% to close at $4.74.
  • Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) gained 5.9% to close at $107.47 after reporting strong quarterly results.
  • II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) gained 5.4% to close at $37.29 after reporting Q2 results.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • YayYo Inc (NASDAQ: YAYO) shares dipped 64.1% to close at $0.3910 on Tuesday after the company announced it will voluntarily delist its common stock from the NASDAQ Capital Markets.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares declined 57.3% to close at $2.85 after the company priced 2 million share offering at $4 per unit.
  • Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) dropped 45.7% to close at $6.33 after the company announced pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER) fell 32.4% to close at $1.00 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) dropped 32% to close at $7.11 after the company reported the FDA placed a clinical hold on the IND submission for LB-001.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) dipped 30% to close at $5.05 following Q3 results. Pyxus International posted a quarterly loss of $2.4 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.56 per share.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) dropped 29.1% to close at $4.33 after reporting a 6 million share common stock offering.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares fell 28.2% to close at $15.60 after the company priced its 1.2 million share offering at $16 per share.
  • Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) fell 27.1% to close at $21.50 after rising 39.48% on Monday.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares fell 21.5% to close at $9.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) shares declined 18.1% to close at $7.85 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 17.7% to close at $3.26 after the company announced a $10.2 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
  • Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) fell 16.7% to close at $15.12 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak FY20 earnings forecast. The company also disclosed 2020 restructuring initiative.
  • China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) shares declined 15.4% to close at $18.19.
  • Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) dipped 15% to close at $2.16. Synacor and Qumu reported an all-stock merger.
  • Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) fell 14.7% to close at $8.10.
  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) declined 14.4% to close at $1.78
  • MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTBC) dropped 12.5% to close at $5.61.
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) dropped 12.4% to close at $11.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) fell 12.3% to close at $4.43.
  • Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) fell 11.5% to close at $30.21.
  • SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) dipped 11% to close at $4.68.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) dropped 10.8% to close at $37.23.
  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 10.6% to close at $2.27.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) dropped 10.5% to close at $10.16.
  • EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSE: EVI) dipped 10.4% to close at $24.40 following Q2 results.
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) shares fell 10.3% to close at $63.60.
  • Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) dropped 10.1% to close at $5.18 following weak quarterly results.
  • Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 9.9% to close at $0.77. Seelos Therapeutics priced its 6.66 million share public offering of common stock at $0.75 per share.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 9.7% to close at $21.35 after the company reported a $500 million common stock offering.
  • Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VISL) declined 9.5% to close at $0.2394 after the company filed for a common stock offering of 23.077 million shares.
  • Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) dropped 9.3% to close at $3.40 following quarterly results.
  • Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) shares declined 9.3% to close at $56.58 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIME) fell 9.2% to close at $48.62 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) dropped 9.2% to close at $24.44 after the company reported proposed private offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes due 2027.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares dipped 8.9% to close at $18.24.
  • Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares fell 8.8% to close at $27.89 after the company announced a $150 million proposed offering of ordinary shares.
  • Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) fell 8.5% to close at $18.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 eanings. The company also issued Q1 sales below guidance. The company also reported a negative coronavirus impact of roughly $25 million.
  • Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) shares dropped 8.1% to close at $145.14 following downbeat Q4 sales.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) fell 8% to close at $2.77.
  • Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) fell 5.6% to close at $5.25 after declining 25.27% on Monday.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) dipped 5.5% to close at $39.31.
  • Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) fell 5.2% to close at $4.17.
  • Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) dipped 4.3% to close at $47.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

