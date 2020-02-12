Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey results for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury budget report for January will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.
