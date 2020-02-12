Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Tank 25% Over Bleak Q4 Outlook
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 12, 2020 5:00am   Comments
Share:
Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Tank 25% Over Bleak Q4 Outlook

The shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) tanked in the after-hours session on Tuesday as the company gave a bleak outlook in its preliminary report for the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year.

What Happened

Bed Bath & Beyond said that the same-store sales declined 5.4% in December 2019 and January 2020, the first two months of its fiscal fourth quarter of the year.

The company attributed the low sales to "store traffic declines" and "inventory management issues."

"We are experiencing short-term pain in our efforts to stabilize the business, including the pressures of store traffic trends coupled with our own executional challenges," the Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton, who moved over from Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) last year, said in a statement.

"However, we did achieve a notable positive shift in sales in our digital channels during this period, with growth of approximately 20%. I believe we can solidify this growth, while also addressing the broader stabilization of our business."

The home goods retailer sold about half of its real-estate to a private equity firm earlier in January as it sought cash to pay off debts and buy back shares.

Price Action

Bed Bath & Beyond's shares dropped 25.56% in the after-hours session on Tuesday at $11.07. The shares closed the regular session 3.92% higher at $14.85.

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia.

Posted-In: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.News Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBBY + TGT)

7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
The Year Of Retail Reinvention? Walmart, Target, Other Retailers Prepare To Report Earnings
Amazon Made It Happen And Gained The $1 Trillion Club Membership
Back To The Roots, Which Makes It Easy To Grow Your Own Food, Heads To Walmart Shelves
Latest E-Commerce Market Share Numbers Highlight Amazon's Dominance
February Market Outlook: Coronavirus, D.C. Proceedings, Earnings Season Could Mean Volatility
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga