36 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2020 7:16am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) rose 64.2% to $7.88 in pre-market trading following a report suggesting a US judge is expected to rule in favor of the company's proposed T-Mobile merger.
  • Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) shares rose 38.5% to $2.84 in pre-market trading after the company announced a license agreement with Zhejiang HaiChang Biotechnology.
  • Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) rose 15.8% to $13.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 guidance above estimates.
  • T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) rose 8.8% to $92.00 in pre-market trading following a report suggesting a US judge is expected to rule in favor of the company's proposed Sprint merger.
  • The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) shares rose 8.1% to $25.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) rose 7.1% to $62.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) rose 6% to $3.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) rose 5.2% to $106.12 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) rose 4.6% to $40.87 in pre-market trading.
  • RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) shares rose 4.4% to $221.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
  • OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) rose 3.8% to $46.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 3.7% to $8.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) rose 3.2% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after hearing Baird initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $6 price target.
  • XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) shares rose 3.1% to $97.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares rose 3.1% to $4.39 in pre-market trading.
  • TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares rose 3.9% to $16.88 in pre-market trading. TechnipFMC projects to post $2.4 billion in asset impairment charges for the fourth quarter.

Losers

  • Myomo, Inc.(NYSE: MYO) fell 40.5% to $6.95 in pre-market trading after declining 25.70% on Monday.
  • Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) fell 15.2% to $17.35 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak FY20 earnings forecast.
  • Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER) fell 14.9% to $1.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) fell 7.5% to $5.65 in pre-market trading after reporting a 6 million share common stock offering.
  • Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIME) fell 7% to $49.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares fell 7% to $24.69 in pre-market trading after the company said it is not updating Q4 or FY20 guidance at this time. In response to a Business Insider article about a new IBM partnership, Slack noted IBM has been its largest customer for 'several years.'
  • Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 6.4% to $0.80 in pre-market trading. Seelos Therapeutics priced its 6.66 million share public offering of common stock at $0.75 per share.
  • Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) fell 6.3% to $27.65 in pre-market trading after rising 39.48% on Monday.
  • vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WORK) fell 6.3% to $3.00 in pre-market trading. vTv Therapeutics shares jumped over 52% on Monday after the company reported the results from part 2 of the Phase 2 Simplici-T1 study of TTP399 achieved the primary objective of a statistically significant reduction in HbA1c.
  • Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares fell 5.3% to $28.98 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $150 million proposed offering of ordinary shares.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 5.3% to $22.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $500 million common stock offering.
  • Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) fell 5.3% to $19.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 eanings. The company also issued Q1 sales below guidance. The company also reported a negative coronavirus impact of roughly $25 million.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) fell 5% to $2.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) fell 4.7% to $22.67 in the pre-market trading session. Triumph Group reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results last Thursday.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 4.3% to $3.79 in pre-market trading. Co-Diagnostics shares climbed 32% on Monday after the company announced orders for its new coronavirus test.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) fell 4.2% to $6.39 in pre-market trading after declining 10.47% on Monday.
  • Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) fell 3.8% to $20.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) fell 3.6% to $5.36 in pre-market trading after declining 25.27% on Monday.
  • II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares fell 2.5% to $34.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 guidance below estimates.
  • Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) fell 2.4% to $90.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 earnings guidance below estimates.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

