Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly is set to speak at 6:00 a.m. ET.
- The NFIB small business optimism index for January is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for December is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles is set to speak at 12:15 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 2:15 p.m. ET.
