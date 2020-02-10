58 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) jumped 62.9% to $3.42 after the company reported the results from part 2 of the Phase 2 Simplici-T1 study of TTP399 achieved the primary objective of a statistically significant reduction in HbA1c.
- Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) shares climbed 53.1% to $53.08. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) said Monday it plans to purchase an 80% ownership interest in Taubman Centers-owned Taubman Realty Group for $52.50 per share in cash.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares gained 31.7% to $2.6608 after the company entered into share purchase agreement with two investors. The company will sell 1.35 million shares for $2.60 per share.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares climbed 30% to $13.31 after the company reported the interim data from the Cohorts 1 and 2 of OPTIC Phase 1 trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal gene therapy showed robust efficacy with evidence of a dose-response. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $8 to $21.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) gained 25.9% to $38.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and announced plans to call off its acquisition of Harry’s Inc. Consumer Edge Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) shares gained 22.3% to $1.92. Mereo BioPharma reported a $5 million convertible equity financing with Novartis and disclosed a securities purchase deal with Aspire Capital Fund for up to $28 million.
- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) surged 19.2% to $12.60.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) shares surged 17.7% to $33.00.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) shares jumped 17.4% to $4.38.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares climbed 14.4% to $7.95.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) shares gained 16.3% to $24.60.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) gained 16.3% to $7.91.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 16.2% to $7.33.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 15.3% to $0.5651 after climbing 12.28% on Friday.
- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) surged 15% to $10.10.
- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) rose 13.9% to $4.42.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares climbed 13.6% to $5.18.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) jumped 13.4% to $2.8450.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) surged 13% to $26.00.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) shares gained 13% to $20.07.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) jumped 12.4% to $3.81.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares rose 12.2% to $3.58 after the company received authorization from the U.S. FDA to begin Phase 1/2 clinical trial for INO-3107 to treat recurrent respiratory papillomatosis.
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) gained 11.7% to $31.25.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) gained 10.8% to $9.25.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) gained 10.6% to $8.37 following Q4 results.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) climbed 10.6% to $4.58.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) gained 10.6% to $5.64.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares jumped 10.1% to $3.37.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) gained 10% to $2.65.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) rose 9.9% to $3.845 after the company disclosed that it is in advanced discussions to sell Continental Insurance.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) shares gained 9.9% to $117.37. America's Car-Mart will replace Care.com in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, February 13.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) climbed 9.7% to $32.92.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares jumped 9.6% to $2.40.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) gained 8.9% to $80.52 after the company announced encouraging data from ongoing Phase 1b study of KSI-301 in patients with wet AMD, DME and RVO at Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2020 Meeting.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) rose 8.7% to $25.40 after declining 6.26% on Friday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 7.5% to $4.0950 after falling 8% on Friday.
Losers
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) declined 33.8% to $0.4244 after the company announced an agreement for Zealand Pharma to acquire business and retain employees.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares fell 23% to $5.73 after jumping 40.64% on Friday.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares dropped 21.3% to $0.5955 after the company announced an investigation into its Phase 3 trials of CaPre is underway following 'inconsistent findings' that may have negatively impacted results in its TRILOGY 1 trial.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) fell 18.4% to $12.79.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dropped 16.3% to $3.55.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) dipped 13% to $4.16.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHVN) fell 12% to $45.12 after the company reported results from the Troriluzole study for generalized anxiety disorder missed the primary endpoint.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) tumbled 11.7% to $2.535.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) dropped 11.6% to $22.50 after reporting a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) dropped 11.6% to $31.20.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) shares slipped 10.8% to $5.72. Contura reports Q4 coal sales of $497 million.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 10.7% to $2.35 after rising 9.58% on Friday.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) dipped 10.6% to $19.04 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) dropped 10.4% to $3.3599 after Raymond James downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) dipped 9.9% to $12.68.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) fell 9.8% to $5.88.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) fell 9.6% to $6.70. CNX Resources reports a 8% year-over-year rise in total proved reserves as of Dec. 31, 2019.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) dropped 9.3% to $3.9800 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 9.2% to $4.27.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) dipped 8.5% to $3.24.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) fell 7.6% to $8.02 after declining 17.33% on Friday.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) fell 7.3% to $2.41.
