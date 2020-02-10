Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 168 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-B) .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Connexus (OTC: CNXS).

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Monday:

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-B) shares set a new yearly low of $51.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!