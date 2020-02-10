30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 57.1% to $3.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported the results from part 2 of the Phase 2 Simplici-T1 study of TTP399 achieved the primary objective of a statistically significant reduction in HbA1c.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) shares rose 27.4% to $2.00 in pre-market trading. Mereo BioPharma reported a $5 million convertible equity financing with Novartis and disclosed a securities purchase deal with Aspire Capital Fund for up to $28 million.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) rose 24% to $0.79 in pre-market trading after the company announced an agreement for Zealand Pharma to acquire business and retain employees.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares rose 22.7% to $12.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported the interim data from the Cohorts 1 and 2 of OPTIC Phase 1 trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal gene therapy showed robust efficacy with evidence of a dose-response. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $8 to $21.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 15.3% to $0.5650 in pre-market trading after climbing 12.28% on Friday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 9% to $814.89 in pre-market trading following an article suggesting Google could acquire the company for $1500 per share which could raise Tesla's market cap to $1.5 trillion.
- EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM) rose 7.1% to $23.67 in pre-market trading.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares rose 6% to $25.00 in pre-market trading following news the company is nearing a deal to sell its Victoria's Secret brand to private equity firm Sycamore Partners.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) rose 5.4% to $24.61 in pre-market trading after declining 6.26% on Friday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares rose 5.1% to $3.35 in pre-market trading after the company received authorization from the U.S. FDA to begin Phase 1/2 clinical trial for INO-3107 to treat recurrent respiratory papillomatosis.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 5% to $4.00 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Friday.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) rose 4.9% to $3.65 in pre-market trading.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) rose 4.3% to $2.71 in pre-market trading.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose 3.9% to $11.80 in pre-market trading.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) rose 3.4% to $3.98 in pre-market trading.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 3.4% to $10.27 in pre-market trading.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 3.3% to $24.00 in pre-market trading after surging 16.90% on Friday.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) rose 3.3% to $23.75 in pre-market trading. Invitae is expected to release Q4 results on February 19.
Losers
- Acasti Pharma Inc.(NASDAQ: ACST) fell 30% to $0.5299 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on TRILOGY 1 and TRILOGY 2 Phase 3 trials of CaPre.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHVN) fell 16.1% to $43.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported that troriluzole study for generalized anxiety disorder missed primary endpoint.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares fell 10.5% to $6.66 in pre-market trading after jumping 40.64% on Friday.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) fell 10.1% to $7.80 in pre-market trading after declining 17.33% on Friday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 7.5% to $4.35 in pre-market trading.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 5.8% to $2.49 in pre-market trading after rising 9.58% on Friday.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) fell 4.5% to $139.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported the results for Solanezumba from the Alzheimer's study did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) fell 4.5% to $7.20 in pre-market trading.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 4.4% to $4.09 in the pre-market trading session.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) fell 3.4% to $25.60 in pre-market trading. Honda Motor reported Q3 results on Friday.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) fell 3.3% to $20.33 in pre-market trading. Myriad Genetics shares tumbled over 28% on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares fell 3.3% to $327.69 in pre-market trading.
