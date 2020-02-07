Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble; Jobs Report In Focus

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2020 6:22am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble; Jobs Report In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while data on wholesale inventories for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 151 points to 29,177 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 15.7 points to 3,329.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 54 points to 9,401.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.7% to trade at $54.54 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.8% to trade at $50.56 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.5%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.5% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.7%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.7%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.4%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.19%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.33%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.33% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.4%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Cowen & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $306 to $275.

Becton, Dickinson shares rose 0.2% to $252.84 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) posted in-line results for the fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook for the current quarter.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported downbeat adjusted revenue for its third quarter. Its earnings declined to $1.43 per share from $1.57 per share, a year ago.
  • Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI + BDX)

8 Stocks To Watch For February 7, 2020
100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Everything You Need To Know About The Overwatch League 2020
74 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Twitter Up, Tesla Down: Strong User Numbers Help TWTR, But TSLA Selling Continues
10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga