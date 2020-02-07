Market Overview

Ubisoft Promises 5 Triple-A Games Before April 2021

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2020 7:18am   Comments
Ubisoft Entmt S/ADR (OTC: UBSFY) says it will release five triple-A games before April of 2021.

The French video game company previously said it will release "Watch Dogs Legion," "Gods and Monsters" and "Rainbow Six Quarantine."

While Ubisoft hasn't disclosed what the other two will be, Kotaku editor Jason Schreier reported on Twitter that the other two will be new "Assassin's Creed" and "Far Cry," games.

"We are very excited about the idea of releasing five new AAA games in 2020-21," CEO Yves Guillemot said in a press release coinciding with the company's release of third quarter sales figures. "Although the competitive environment is looking especially tough, production of these games is progressing well and each of them comes with great features that set them apart."

Ubisoft said three of the games will be released in 2020, with the other two to follow in 2021. 

Ubisoft Stock Price

Ubisoft shares closed up 0.19% Thursday afternoon to $15.76.

Photo Courtesy Of pcgamer.com

