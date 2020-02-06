Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Thursday morning, 80 companies set new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Highlights:
- Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX: CQP) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Arista Financial (OTC: ARST).
- Startech Labs (OTC: LAAB)'s stock bounced back the most, actually rising 26.67% after reaching its new 52-week low.
The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:
- Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX: CQP) shares hit a yearly low of $37.92 today morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.
- Cheniere Energy (AMEX: LNG) shares were down 2.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $57.88.
- Treasury Wine Estates (OTC: TSRYY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.
- Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) shares hit a yearly low of $336.28 today morning. The stock was down 9.32% on the session.
- NMC Health (OTC: NMHLY) shares fell to $12.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.56%.
- W R Grace (NYSE: GRA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $62.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) stock hit a yearly low of $9.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% for the day.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $52.84. Shares then traded down 1.76%.
- World Wrestling Enter (NYSE: WWE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.87% on the session.
- EQT (NYSE: EQT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.67 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.25% over the rest of the day.
- Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.90 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.91% over the rest of the day.
- Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $61.40 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.14% over the rest of the day.
- MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) stock hit $18.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.63% over the course of the day.
- Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) shares fell to $7.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.82%.
- GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.79 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.4% on the session.
- Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) shares hit a yearly low of $16.04 today morning. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
- MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) stock moved down 2.28% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.99 to open trading.
- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) stock hit $18.57 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.97% over the course of the day.
- Hurricane Energy (OTC: HRCXF) shares were down 13.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.23.
- Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.29, and later moved down 36.8% over the session.
- Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) stock moved down 5.41% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.42 to open trading.
- Matrix Service (NASDAQ: MTRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 28.06% on the session.
- Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) stock hit $6.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.14% over the course of the day.
- GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) shares fell to $6.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 40.29%.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.28 today morning. The stock traded down 1.48% over the session.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.73 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.9% on the session.
- Akazoo (NASDAQ: SONG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.81% on the day.
- Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE: SMHI) shares were down 2.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.06.
- Liquidity Service (NASDAQ: LQDT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.19, and later moved down 5.3% over the session.
- Versarien (OTC: VRSRF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.25% over the rest of the day.
- GAIN Capital Holdings (NYSE: GCAP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.52. Shares then traded down 4.76%.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.75, and later moved down 21.19% over the session.
- Navios Maritime (NYSE: NNA) shares set a new yearly low of $4.96 this morning. The stock was down 7.72% on the session.
- PRGX Global (NASDAQ: PRGX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.88 today morning. The stock was down 0.13% on the session.
- North Dallas Bank & Trust (OTC: NODB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $77.50. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ: PLIN) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.48 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.47%.
- Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ: NHTC) stock moved down 1.46% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.38 to open trading.
- Pharmagreen Biotech (OTC: PHBI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.34. Shares then traded down 1.44%.
- Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15 today morning. The stock traded up 0.32% over the session.
- Liquefied Natural Gas (OTC: LNGLF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to open trading.
- Unit (NYSE: UNT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 4.54% on the session.
- Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU) shares moved up 0.17% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.12 to begin trading.
- Stem Holdings (OTC: STMH) stock hit $0.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.85% over the course of the day.
- Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.87 today morning. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.
- Biome Grow (OTC: BIOIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
- GelTech Solutions (OTC: GLTC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 6.67% for the day.
- ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.90 today morning. The stock traded down 39.08% over the session.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares were down 11.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.14.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70 today morning. The stock traded down 50.33% over the session.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.86%.
- Video Display (OTC: VIDE) shares fell to $0.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 8.42%.
- Coinsilium Group (OTC: CINGF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 37.5% over the session.
- Ethema Health (OTC: GRST) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0001.
- Petrogress (OTC: PGAS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.24 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares moved down 14.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.73 to begin trading.
- Discovery Harbour (OTC: DCHRF) stock moved down 2.49% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was down 6.87% on the session.
- EastWest Bioscience (OTC: HBOSF) shares fell to $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Franchise Hldgs Intl (OTC: FNHI) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.
- Orchid Ventures (OTC: ORVRF) stock hit $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 20.23% over the course of the day.
- Prospero Silver (OTC: PSRVF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 12.2% over the session.
- Zimtu Capital (OTC: ZTMUF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.08 today morning. The stock traded down 24.49% over the session.
- Crown Mining (OTC: CWMZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 41.26% over the session.
- RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTC: RSPI) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to open trading.
- MultiCell Technologies (OTC: MCET) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
- TPT Global Tech (OTC: TPTW) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0012 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTC: TPAC) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
- Electric Car Co (OTC: ELCR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Halitron (OTC: HAON) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
- Ehouse Global (OTC: EHOS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- Startech Labs (OTC: LAAB) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- GreenGro Technologies (OTC: GRNH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.42% for the day.
- Sunshine Biopharma (OTC: SBFM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.0001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Turner Valley Oil & Gas (OTC: TVOG) shares moved up 26.67% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0016 to begin trading.
- Medifirst Solutions (OTC: MFST) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0004 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Latitude 360 (OTC: LATX) stock hit $0.000001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- Hollund Industrial Marine (OTC: HIMR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.
- Arista Financial (OTC: ARST) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000384 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 20.0%.
Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.
