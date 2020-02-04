Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, 82 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDBF) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Health Sciences Group (OTC: HESG) .

MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 19.78%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDBF) shares set a new yearly low of $25.97 this morning. The stock was up 1.35% on the session.

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $130.99. Shares then traded up 1.47%.

Orange (NYSE: ORAN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.89 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.

Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) stock hit a yearly low of $10.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.

Link REIT (OTC: LKREF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $9.87, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

Koninklijke KPN (OTC: KKPNY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.80, and later moved down 1.06% over the session.

NMC Health (OTC: NMHLY) shares hit a yearly low of $13.09 today morning. The stock was down 7.98% on the session.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $3.88. Shares then traded down 0.51%.

Thai Oil (OTC: TOIPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.66 today morning. The stock traded down 6.74% over the session.

Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.52 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 19.15%.

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.52 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.89%.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.90 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 7.9%.

Megaworld (OTC: MGAWY) shares moved down 4.77% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.97 to begin trading.

Salini Impregilo (OTC: IMPJY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.17 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

Road King Infrastructure (OTC: RKGXF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.70 today morning. The stock traded down 10.99% over the session.

Cyberdyne (OTC: CYBQF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.82% over the rest of the day.

Cebu Air (OTC: CEBUY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.21 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.87% on the day.

Westshore Terminals Inv (OTC: WTSHF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $11.75. Shares then traded down 3.55%.

Ocean Yield (OTC: OYIEF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.82 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 1.19% over the rest of the day.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.47% on the session.

Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) stock hit a yearly low of $11.59 this morning. The stock was down 2.15% for the day.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) stock moved down 0.91% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.54 to open trading.

MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.56 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.

Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.55 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.23% over the rest of the day.

Corby Spirit and Wine (OTC: CBYDF) stock hit a yearly low of $11.05 this morning. The stock was down 5.21% for the day.

36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.38 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.55% for the day.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) stock moved down 7.83% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.65 to open trading.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) shares moved down 1.25% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.14 to begin trading.

Pharos Energy (OTC: SOCLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.55, and later moved down 12.7% over the session.

The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.13 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.

Palatin Technologies (AMEX: PTN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.

TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) shares moved down 3.13% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.25 to begin trading.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) stock moved down 6.77% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.34 to open trading.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) shares moved down 1.02% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.93 to begin trading.

Blue Ribbon Income Fund (OTC: BLUBF) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.48 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) stock hit $3.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.26% over the course of the day.

Liquefied Natural Gas (OTC: LNGLY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.66% over the rest of the day.

Liquefied Natural Gas (OTC: LNGLF) shares moved down 4.76% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading.

Valeura Energy (OTC: PNWRF) shares were down 29.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.28.

Mobiquity Technologies (OTC: MOBQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) stock hit a yearly low of $5.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.

VOC Energy (NYSE: VOC) stock hit $4.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.23% over the course of the day.

Playmates Toys (OTC: PMTYF) stock hit $0.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.66% over the course of the day.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ: GTEC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $3.85. Shares then traded down 5.0%.

North European Oil (NYSE: NRT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.7% on the session.

PyroGenesis Canada (OTC: PYRNF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.26 this morning. The stock was down 3.64% for the day.

USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) stock hit a yearly low of $5.12 this morning. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.

Puration (OTC: PURA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded up 0.64%.

Pan Orient Energy (OTC: POEFF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) shares set a new yearly low of $1.24 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.

One World Pharma (OTC: OWPC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.89 this morning. The stock was down 1.08% for the day.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU) shares moved down 0.56% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.28 to begin trading.

Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.52% on the day.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ: CORV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.79% on the day.

GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.12 today morning. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.

EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

Sugarmade (OTC: SGMD) stock moved down 14.29% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.

Telson Mining (OTC: SOHFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.25% for the day.

CO2 Gro (OTC: BLONF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.11 today morning. The stock was down 16.0% on the session.

Real Goods Solar (OTC: RGSE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 90.82% over the rest of the day.

Spot Coffee (Canada) (OTC: SCFFF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04.

New Concept Energy (AMEX: GBR) shares hit a yearly low of $1.05 today morning. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.

Mexus Gold (OTC: MXSG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.0025, and later moved down 10.34% over the session.

Healthier Choices Mgmt (OTC: HCMC) stock moved down 99.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.

Kairos Minerals (OTC: MPJFF) stock hit $0.0045 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 39.02% over the course of the day.

Helios and Matheson (OTC: HMNY) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.00025 today morning. The stock traded down 96.67% over the session.

Cabral Gold (OTC: CBGZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.07, and later moved up 7.27% over the session.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.75, and later moved down 4.23% over the session.

Micron Waste Technologies (OTC: MICWF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock was down 16.05% for the day.

Cypherpunk Holdings (OTC: KHRIF) shares fell to $0.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.84%.

STWC Hldgs (OTC: STWC) stock hit a yearly low of $

stock hit a yearly low of $0.0023 this morning. The stock was down 8.33% for the day. MyDx (OTC: MYDX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Creative Edge Nutrition (OTC: FITX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. WeedHire International (OTC: WDHR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. Simlatus (OTC: SIML) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. TX Holdings (OTC: TXHG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0046 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.24% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0046 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.24% for the day. Geovax Labs (OTC: GOVXD) shares hit a yearly low of $0.33 today morning. The stock was up 19.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.33 today morning. The stock was up 19.78% on the session. Wentworth Energy (OTC: WNWG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Inspyr Therapeutics (OTC: NSPX) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0024.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0024. Ecoloclean Industries (OTC: ECCI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day. Health Sciences Group (OTC: HESG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.

