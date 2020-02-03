Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stephen King Quits Facebook Over Political Ads And Security Concerns Controversy
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 03, 2020 12:05am   Comments
Share:
Stephen King Quits Facebook Over Political Ads And Security Concerns Controversy

The famous horror author Stephen King announced his decision to delete his Facebook account. King is an active social media user with 5.6 million followers on Twitter.

What Happened

Tweeting about his decision, King said, “I'm quitting Facebook. Not comfortable with the flood of false information that's allowed in its political advertising, nor am I confident in its ability to protect its users' privacy. Follow me (and Molly, aka The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, if you like.”

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) has attracted criticism after it decided not to limit how political ads are served to particular groups, the New York Times reported at the time. The social media giant’s decision marks a departure from its rival Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, which had taken an opposite stand in November 2019.

Meanwhile, Twitter (NYSE: TWTRbanned political ads entirely in October 2019.

Why It Matters

Facebook’s posture on political advertisements has led to the exit of high-profile celebrities with millions of followers.

King’s decision to delete his Facebook account follows celebrities like Sacha Baron Cohen and Mark Hamill, making their displeasure with Facebook public.

Market Watch reported earlier on Cohen’s strong criticism regarding the Facebook founder, “#MarkZuckerberg, history will judge you harshly — if we still have historians after you help destroy democracy.” Hamill said before he quit Facebook that Mark Zuckerberg values profit more than truthfulness.

Price Action

Facebook shares traded 7.62% lower at $201.91 at press time on Friday.

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia.

Posted-In: Facebook Google MarketwatchNews Politics Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + GOOGL)

13 Super Bowl 54 Commercials You Won't Want To Miss
MAGA: A Look At The Trillion Dollar Market Cap Club
Position Scrimmage: Coronavirus, End-Of-Month Profit Taking Influencing Markets
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Jan. 31, 2020: AMZN, IBM, GOOGL, WWE, UBER
7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga