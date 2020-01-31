Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on personal income and consumer spending for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The employment cost index for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Chicago PMI for January will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for January is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for December will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
