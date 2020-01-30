32 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares rose 53.2% to $2.59 in pre-market trading after the
- company reported positive data for cobomarsen in adult T-Cell leukemia/lymphoma patients with residual disease.
- MYOS Corporation (NASDAQ: MYOS) rose 43.9% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after announcing distribution partnership with Chewy.
- Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NVUS) rose 33.3% to $0.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.14% on Wednesday.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) rose 28.1% to $2.46 in pre-market trading.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 18.7% to $4.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported a collaboration with Beijing Advaccine Biotech to advance IN O-4800 vaccine against new coronavirus in china.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares rose 15.3% to $10.90 in pre-market trading after climbing 12.86% on Wednesday.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares rose 14.5% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after. Foresight disclosed that its affiliate Rail Vision is in advanced negotiations with leading European train operator for first commercial agreement valued at up to €6.5 million.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 10.6% to $642.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results. The company also reported Q4 Model 3 deliveries were up 46% year-over-year.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) rose 8.5% to $2.42 in pre-market trading after declining 20.07% on Wednesday.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares rose 8.4% to $122.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 8.3% to $6.30 in pre-market trading.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) rose 7% to $6.30 in pre-market trading.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) rose 6.5% to $333.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares rose 5.6% to $86.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) rose 5.2% to $5.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 3.5% to $173.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) rose 2.6% to $56.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) fell 12.7% to $20.80 in pre-market trading. Albireo priced its 1.9 million share public offering of common stock at $21 per share.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) fell 12% to $0.37 in pre-market trading.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares fell 9.9% to $0.4190 in pre-market trading. Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 13.86% on Wednesday after the company and Histogen entered into a definitive merger agreement.
- BioPharmX Corporation (NYSE: BPMX) fell 8.6% to $0.53 in pre-market trading BioPharmX shares dropped 25.47% on Wednesday after the company and Timber Pharmaceuticals announced entry into a merger agreement.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 8.7% to $10.35 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of a proposed global offering of ordinary shares for $125 million worth of company's ADS.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) fell 8.3% to $42.65 in pre-market trading.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 8% to $40.21 in pre-market trading.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares fell 7.3% to $207.00 in pre-market trading despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $245 to $215.
- Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SMLP) fell 7% to $2.82 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.88% on Wednesday.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) fell 5.6% to $5.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 4.3% to $48.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) fell 4.3% to $86.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and issued FY20 forecast.
- Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) fell 4% to $3.63 in the pre-market trading session after declining 30.39% on Wednesday.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 3.4% to $112.70 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPB) fell 2.2% to $60.40 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly results.
