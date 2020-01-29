30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) rose 41.6% to $7.05 in pre-market trading following 8-K filing that showed results from expanded study of CRV431 for NASH indicated prevention of liver fibrosis was greater than 4 other leading NASH candidates.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) rose 34.7% to $0.55 in pre-market trading after the company and Histogen entered into a definitive merger agreement.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares rose 12.3% to $29.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares rose 11.2% to $4.85 in pre-market trading after falling 18.05% on Tuesday.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 10.9% to $9.10 in pre-market trading after dropping 48.07% on Tuesday.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose 10% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after climbing 17.53% on Tuesday.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) shares rose 9.3% to $47.85 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) rose 7.8% to $5.24 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.19% on Tuesday.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 5.2% to $13.19 in pre-market trading.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) rose 5% to $12.31 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 5% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after declining 24.49% on Tuesday.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 5% to $4.03 in pre-market trading.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 4.6% to $7.50 in pre-market trading after declining 15.65% on Tuesday.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) rose 4.6% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after surging 14.96% on Tuesday.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 4.2% to $15.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.48% on Tuesday.
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ: MXIM) rose 3.9% to $64.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 3.9% to $5.92 in pre-market trading after dropping 25.97% on Tuesday.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) rose 3.4% to $10.55 in pre-market trading after reporting FDA approval of AJOVY Injection Autoinjector.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 2.3% to $324.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 18.1% to $0.71 in pre-market trading. Avinger priced its 6.4 million share underwritten public offering of common stock at $0.70 per share.
- Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) shares fell 10.1% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after the company and Timber Pharmaceuticals announced entry into a merger agreement.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) fell 9.6% to $51.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $250 million common stock offering.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) fell 7.7% to $91.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 5.3% to $34.31 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 sales guidance under analyst estimates.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) fell 4.8% to $3.95 in pre-market trading after the company announced a public offering of 7.5 million shares of common stock.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) shares fell 4.5% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after declining 9.43% on Tuesday.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 4.2% to $48.41 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak sales forecast.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 4% to $33.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.73% on Tuesday.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) fell 3.4% to $24.00 in pre-market trading. Denali Therapeutics priced 7.8 million share public offering of common stock at $23 per share.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) fell 3.3% to $33.72 in pre-market trading.
