52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) shares climbed 206.1% to close at $6.98 on Thursday after the company reported a deal to sell FYE Segment for $10 million in cash.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) surged 43.2% to close at $5.47 following an outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus in China, which has now reportedly spread to the US. The company operates in the viral diseases space.
- Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares rose 34.2% to close at $7.70.
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) rose 32.1% to close at $0.67 after the company reported inline Q4 sales results. The company also reported the President and CEO, Jeffrey Lucas, resigned and VP of Finance, Mark Koch, will serve as acting CFO.
- SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) gained 29.3% to close at $11.75 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. The company also announced it plans $3 billion of private education loan sales to fund expected $600 million in buybacks in 2020.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) surged 29.3% to close at $4.22. Trillium priced offering of 35.731 million common shares and 1.25 million Series II non-voting convertible first preferred shares at $2.75 per unit.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) rose 24% to close at $21.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) jumped 22.1% to close at $2.98.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) gained 17.1% to close at $4.38.
- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) surged 17% to close at $35.15.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) rose 14.5% to close at $2.37.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) gained 14.5% to close at $13.80.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) surged 13.4% to close at $8.66.
- Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ: PCOM) gained 12.9% to close at $17.28.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) climbed 12.7% to close at $54.64. Zai Lab priced 5.5 million ADS public offering at $47.50 per ADS.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) surged 12.5% to close at $14.57.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) gained 12.3% to close at $5.31.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) climbed 12% to close at $2.89.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) rose 11.9% to close at $6.01.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 11.6% to close at $3.84.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) gained 10.7% to close at $5.09.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) climbed 10.7% to close at $4.25.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) jumped 10.5% to close at $2.65.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) surged 9.5% to close at $13.73 after the company announced it has reached an agreement with the Ad Hoc Noteholder Committee. The Ad Hoc Noteholder Committee will support PG&E's plan of reorganization.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) shares gained 9% to close at $22.58.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares gained 8% to close at $7.66 after falling 27.80% on Wednesday.
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) gained 7.8% to close at $128.48 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) rose 6.4% to close at $85.07 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results above analyst estimates.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) gained 5.8% to close at $4.39 after dropping 5.25% on Wednesday.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) rose 5.8% to close at $30.04 following Q4 results.
Losers
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares dipped 30.7% to close at $2.66 on Thursday after the company reported $17.5 million of financings priced at-the-market.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped 20.7% to close at $1.76. Craig-Hallum also downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and announced a price target of $1.5 per share. FuelCell Energy shares fell 22.92% Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) fell 19.9% to close at $9.99. Autolus priced 7.25 million ADS public offering at $11 per ADS.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) fell 17.8% to close at $2.12.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) fell 17% to close at $40.26.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) fell 15.1% to close at $8.37 despite the company reporting encouraging results from an Phase 1/2 study. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company released interim results from the dose-escalation cohorts of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical studies that evaluated its AAV-based gene therapy in patients with achromatopsia resulting from mutations in the ACHM CNGB3 or ACHM CNGA3 genes, which showed encouraging signs of biologic activity and a favorable safety profile, with no dose-limiting inflammatory responses observed.
- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ: DMLP) fell 14% to close at $17.46.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) dropped 13.9% to close at $4.33.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) declined 13.6% to close at $2.67.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) fell 13.5% to close at $99.75 after rising 5.46% on Wednesday.
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) dropped 12.7% to close at $12.47.
- ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) fell 11.1% to close at $33.40.
- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) fell 10.9% to close at $21.26.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 10.5% to close at $8.95 after dropping 8.76% on Wednesday.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) declined 10.5% to close at $2.40.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 10.4% to close at $4.57.
- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) dipped 9.9% to close at $23.14. Chi-Med priced its 4.4 million public offering of ADSs at $25 per ADS.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) dropped 8.9% to close at $3.19.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) dropped 7% to close at $3.89.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) fell 7% to close at $15.66 after the company priced 3.75 million share public offering at $16 per share.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 6.4% to close at $4.69.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) fell 6% to close at $11.28.
