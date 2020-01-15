PlayStation Will Again Skip E3, The Year's Biggest Video Game Conference

Sony Corp's (NYSE: SNE) Sony Interactive Entertainment is rolling out the new PlayStation 5 this year, but it won't release it at E3, the biggest video game industry event.

Gamesindustry.biz reported that Sony will skip E3 for a second year in a row, despite the big impending release.

Why It's Important

E3, put on by the Entertainment Software Association, or ESA, has been the industry's marquee event, and a major platform for companies to roll out new games and hardware in the past.

"We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year," Sony Interactive Entertainment told gamesindustry.biz. "We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content.... and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans."

Sony Isn't Alone

The PlayStation makers skipped E3 last year as well, and other companies, including Nintendo Ltd ADR (OTC: NTDOY) and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) have also decided to roll out new projects either at dedicated events of their own, or on livestreams that can sometimes reach a broader audience.

The ESA said in a statement that the industry show remains relevant, though.

"E3 2020 will be an exciting, high-energy show featuring new experiences, partners, exhibitor spaces, activations, and programming that will entertain new and veteran attendees alike," the organization said. "Exhibitor interest in our new activations is gaining the attention of brands that view E3 as a key opportunity to connect with video game fans worldwide.”

