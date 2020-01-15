EnVue Offering Transportation Solutions For Fleets In Mexico With New Subsidiary

Texas-based EnVue Telematics recently announced it has expanded its operations into Mexico with the wholly owned subsidiary EnVueMex Solutions.

With offices in the cities of Aguascalientes and Monterrey, EnVueMex will offer advanced technology and data solutions for truck fleet managers around Mexico.

"Our parent company has a deep foundation in doing business in Mexico," Susan C. Johnson, EnVue's chief operations officer, said in a release. "The Mexican telematics market is a great opportunity for us to showcase our vast understanding of Mexican business challenges and creating value through a decrease of operating costs while providing stellar support."

EnVue officials said the company works with commercial and public sector organizations throughout the U.S. and Canada, and now Mexico, to evaluate and deploy transportation technology solutions with the goal of running safer, more productive, more profitable and cost-effective enterprises.

Asset tracking, fleet-management software and safety and compliance solutions, along with technology such as dashboard cameras and safety features that reduce the chance of accidents and real-time asset tracking, will be available for EnVueMex's clients.

EnVueMex aims to allow fleet managers to better protect assets while in transport; assess and improve driver behavior in real time; make routing and dispatch more effective and efficient; and make it more convenient for companies to comply with government regulations and paperwork requirements.

One of the regulations that EnVueMex may help clients with in Mexico is the NOM-087 rule, which is similar to the ELD mandate in the United States.

EnVue Telematics is based in Longview, Texas. The company was founded in 2001. Randy Read serves as president of the company.

