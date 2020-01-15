Market Overview

Toyota, Lexus Recalling 700,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pumps

Amit Nag , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2020 10:18am   Comments
Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and its luxury vehicle division Lexus are issuing recalls for 696,000 vehicles in the United States, according to Consumer Reports.

The Toyota Recall 

The Japanese automaker is recalling some 2018 and 2019 models due to a faulty fuel pump that could suddenly stop working, leading to sudden stalling while driving.

The recall covers 2018 and 2019 Lexus models: the ES 350, GS 350, IS 300, LC 500, RC 350 RC 300, GX 460, LX 570 and RX 350. 

Toyota is recalling 2018 and 2019 4Runners, Camrys, Highlanders, Land Cruisers, Sequoias, Siennas, Tacomas and Tundras.

Avalons and Corollas from the 2019 model year are also affected. 

Toyota's Fuel Pump Problem

If the fuel pump stops operating, “warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel, and the engine may run rough,” the automaker said in a Monday statement

“This can result in a vehicle stall, and the vehicle may be unable to be restarted. If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash.”

Toyota's Recall Process 

Toyota is “investigating the issue" and said owners of all affected vehicles will be notified in March.

Toyota shares were down 0.44% at $139.57 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Photo from Pixabay

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

