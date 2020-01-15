OmniTRAX Names New President, Chief Operating Officer

Short line operator OmniTRAX has named a new president and a chief operating officer.

Sergio Sabatini has been promoted to president of the Denver-headquartered company after most recently serving as its chief operating officer. Meanwhile, Gord Anutooshkin is assuming Sabatini's former role and become the company's new COO. Both appointments are effective immediately.

"Sergio and Gord have played vital roles in our record-setting growth, the repositioning of our rail assets and the industry-leading efficiency that has positioned OmniTRAX for sustained success," OmniTRAX CEO Kevin Shuba said. "Their Class I experience and comprehensive railroad backgrounds have served our team very well and helped make OmniTRAX one of the safest and most efficient rail operating companies on the continent."

Prior to being COO at OmniTRAX, Sabatini served Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP) for 18 years in multiple capacities, ranging from field operations to risk management to strategic planning.

Anutooshkin joined OmniTRAX in 2014, serving most recently as senior vice president of operations. He also previously worked for CP, with management duties in field operations and network management. He brings 30 years of railroad experience to OmniTRAX.

The announcements follow another recent leadership change with OmniTRAX. The company said just days ago that it named Rob Russell as its senior vice president of marketing and commercial strategy.

OmniTRAX is an affiliate of The Broe Group, a privately owned investment organization that deals in real estate, transportation and energy.

