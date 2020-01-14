Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says Climate Change Means Capital Markets Will Shift 'Sooner Than Most Anticipate'
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 14, 2020 10:48am   Comments
Share:
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says Climate Change Means Capital Markets Will Shift 'Sooner Than Most Anticipate'

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) CEO Larry Fink has joined environmental doomsdayers in predicting the effects of climate change on Wall Street.

“Climate change has become a defining factor in companies’ long-term prospects,” Fink wrote Tuesday in an annual letter to CEOs. “But awareness is rapidly changing, and I believe we are on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance.”

Fink expects changes to the municipal bond market, with areas more exposed to climate change being less able to finance debt, according to CNBC

The operations of entire countries and companies will change as sustainability requirements take shape, Fink said. He also expects changes in market allocations.

“Climate change is almost invariably the top issue that clients around the world raise with BlackRock,” Fink wrote.

“From Europe to Australia, South America to China, Florida to Oregon, investors are asking how they should modify their portfolios.”

Spikes in natural disasters, global temperatures and protests against fossil fuels have increased the concerns. BlackRock, the largest money manager in the world, is bracing for large capital shifts “sooner than most anticipate,” its CEO said. 

“Because capital markets pull future risk forward, we will see changes in capital allocation more quickly than we see changes to the climate itself,” Fink said.

He suspects these changes will be different than past market shocks: neither the dot-com bubble nor the 2008 financial crisis nor the inflation rates of the 1970s will prove as disruptive as climate change.

The problem has unmatched permanence and no Federal Reserve to help restabilize the economy, he said. 

“Even when these episodes lasted for many years, they were all, in the broad scheme of things, short-term in nature. Climate change is different,” Fink said. “Even if only a fraction of the projected impacts is realized, this is a much more structural, long-term crisis. Companies, investors, and governments must prepare for a significant reallocation of capital.”

BlackRock plans to reshape its portfolio construction and risk management around environmental sustainability; exit investments with high climate exposure and sustainability risk; launch products to screen out companies exposed to fossil fuels; and vote against boards that fail to disclose sustainability goals and efforts.

BlackRock shares were down 0.92% at $518.28 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

The Cannabis Sustainability Inquiry: Could Marijuana And Hemp Offer The Solution To The World's Toughest Problems?

Will Joaquin Phoenix's Golden Globes Speech Dent The Private Plane Market?

Posted-In: CNBC Larry FinkNews Futures Hedge Funds Management Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + BLK)

Here's How Much Investing $100 In Citigroup Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Mexico Declares Annual Oil Hedge Data A State Secret To Prevent Speculations: Report
China Experts Discuss Phase One Trade Deal Ahead Of Signing Ceremony
Steve Forbes Criticizes Trade War: 'Tariff Is Another Word For Sales Tax'
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Wells Fargo Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
US To End Designation Of China As Currency Manipulator, Reports Say
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga