Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FuelCell Regains Nasdaq Compliance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 13, 2020 2:04pm   Comments
Share:
FuelCell Regains Nasdaq Compliance

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares were trading lower on Monday after the company announced it has regained Nasdaq listing compliance. The company also delayed its earnings call.

The company received a letter from the Nasdaq stating it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450.

FuelCell Energy is also moving its earnings call to Jan. 22 to release its Form 10-K simultaneously with the presentation of the company's go-forward strategy. The company says management is looking forward to speaking with shareholders about its strategy and its fourth-quarter and full year fiscal 2019 results.

FuelCell Energy's stock was trading down 6.5% to $2.08 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.28 and a 52-week low of 13 cents.

Related Links:

Lululemon Athletica Raises Q4 Revenue Guidance

Aerospace M&A: Hexcel Shares Higher After Merger With Woodward

Posted-In: News Legal Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCEL)

5 Industrial Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Industrial Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga