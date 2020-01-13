Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Dow Futures Rise Over 100 Points

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2020 6:46am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Dow Futures Rise Over 100 Points

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:40 p.m. ET. The U.S. Treasury budget report for December is schedule for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 113 points to 28,890 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 12.1 points to 3,276.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 43.5 points to 9,021.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.2% to trade at $64.87 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.1% to trade at $58.97 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.1%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.1% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.4%, while French CAC 40 Index gained 0.3%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.47%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.11%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.75% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.62%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Evercore ISI Group downgraded Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) from In-Line to Underperform and announced a $115 price target.

Spotify shares fell 1.3% to $154.00 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) raised its guidance for the fourth quarter.
  • Stage Stores Inc (NYSE: SSI) reported a 1.4% year-over-year rise in its holiday same-store sales. The company said it expects 2019 earnings to be $25 million-$30 million below the low end of its previously given guidance range.
  • Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) and Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) announced plans to combine in an all-stock merger of equals.
  • OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) announced plans to acquire Insight Genetics for $12 million.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOME + HXL)

5 Stocks To Watch For January 13, 2020
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Data
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga