Want A Tofurky Burger? Pick One Up At Target

Tofurky, an independent plant-based protein maker, said Wednesday its beef-style burger can be purchased at more than 600 Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) stores.

Tofurky's plant-based burger is made with soy protein, vegetable protein and wheat gluten, the company said in the press release. Packages of two 100% non-GMO and vegan patties can be found in the produce section and for an SRP of $5.99.

The soy base component is much more sustainable compared to pea protein given the ability to use all parts of the bean, according to the company. The packaging also takes a plant-friendly approach as it is made out of recyclable cartons that consist of 23% less paperboard material. The inner packaging has 69% less plastic film waste.

Tofurky hopes to "build a better planet" through expanding the plant-based category with affordable and delicious products, the company said. The company's exposure to Target stores also represents a "step forward" for the industry as the "power of plants" is readily available.

"I can't wait for Target shoppers to try our new Plant-Based Burger. We are very happy with the final recipe and beef-style texture," said Jaime Athos, president, and CEO of Tofurky.

"Many flexitarians resolve to go completely plant-based for the month of January, so we wanted to provide a new burger option now, ahead of summer grilling, that is affordable, delicious, and accessible."

Tofurky's product can be found at more than 600 Target stores and it is not yet known if an expansion to all stores will be seen in the near-term.

