What To Know About Roku TV Ready

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced Monday that it's adding a number of global brands as licensee partners for Roku TV in order to make electronics products compatible with the streaming hardware.

The first partners under the program are TCL North America and Sound United, parent company to Denon, Polk Audio, Marantz, Definitive Technology and Classé, which will feature Roku TV Ready products for select brands later this year.

The Roku TV models offer consumers a customizable home screen, thousands of free and paid streaming channels and features like an easy search across top channels with results ranked by price and private listening in the Roku mobile app.

"Our goal is to make the TV experience incredibly simple, accessible and fun. Roku devices continue to delight millions of consumers for these reasons. And now with this new program we hope to make it super easy to setup and control soundbars and audio/video receivers using just a Roku TV remote," said Mark Ely, Roku's vice president of retail product strategy, said in a statement.

Roku shares were trading 3.73% higher at $142.64 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $176.55 and a 52-week low of $30.51

Photo courtesy of Roku.