Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fujifilm To Terminate Sales Partnership With Xerox In 2021

Amit Nag , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2020 12:38am   Comments
Share:
Fujifilm To Terminate Sales Partnership With Xerox In 2021

Tokyo-based Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (OTC: FUJIY) will end its sales partnership with U.S. office equipment maker Xerox Holdings Corp (NYSE: XRX) in March 2021, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

What Happened

Fujifilm’s subsidiary Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. informed U.S.-based Xerox on Sunday it would not renew the ongoing sales partnership contract between the two companies, which is set to expire in March 2021.

Fujifilm announced the news on Monday (Tokyo time), which resulted in an over 2% drop in its share price in morning trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The current contract between Fujifilm and Xerox specifies the trademark rights and regional sales territories of the two companies.

Fujifilm and Xerox jointly hold a 16.6% global market share in A3 laser multifunction printers, according to research firm IDC. Fuji Xerox accounts for about nine percentage points, while Xerox accounts for around 7 points, of that 16.6%.

Why It Matters

The termination of the sales partnership will turn the longtime allies into rivals in Asia, the U.S., and Europe.

After the contract ends in March 2021, Fuji Xerox will lose the right to use the Xerox brand. Xerox, on the other hand, will be able to enter growing Asian office equipment markets from April 2021.

Meanwhile, Fuji Xerox has already announced it would change its corporate name to Fujifilm Business Innovation, effective April 2021.

The relationship between Fujifilm and Xerox soured recently as merger talks between the two companies broke down, and they started playing the blame game in May 2019.

Fujifilm scraped a deal with Xerox in November under which it would buy a 25% stake in Fuji Xerox after investor activism ruined a deal involving the two companies.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fujifilm Corporation

Posted-In: Fujifilm Nikkei Asian Review XeroxNews Global Markets Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XRX + FUJIY)

10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2019
The Week In Cannabis: Peru Rolls Out Sales, Uruguay Updates Rules, MLB Stops Testing Players, Canopy Hires New CEO
ManifestSeven Taps Former Xerox Exec To Run Its Female-Focused MyJane Brand
Dell Misses Revenue Estimates, But Profitability Remains Strong
HP Facing Two Kinds Of Stress: Falling Short On Revenue And Xerox Going Directly To Its Shareholders
HP Is Playing Hard To Get, But Its Rejection Could Lead To Proxy Wars
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga