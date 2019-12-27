Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For December 27, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2019 4:03am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) reported the FDA approval of sNDA to revise ZILRETTA product label. Flexion Therapeutics shares jumped 13.2% to $21.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) reported that it had raised its offer to buy Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) from $90 to $93.50 per share in cash and stock. Anixter shares gained 2.4% to $92.49 in after-hours trading, while WESCO shares slipped 0.2% to $57.70 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) reported the retirement of Chairman Robert Wolfe. The company named independent director R. Carter Pate as replacement. RLH shares fell 0.3% to $3.65 in the after-hours trading session.
  • China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ: JRJC) reported a Q3 loss of $0.09 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.26 per share. Its sales slipped to $8.051 million from $8.614 million. China Finance Online shares climbed 11.1% to $1.10 in after-hours trading.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

