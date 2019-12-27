Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

McDonald's Franchisee Found Guilty For 'Very Serious' Safety Violations In Peru

Amit Nag , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2019 2:39am   Comments
Share:
McDonald's Franchisee Found Guilty For 'Very Serious' Safety Violations In Peru

Mcdonald's Corp’s (NYSE: MCD) Latin America franchisee Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE: ARCO) could face a fine of $254,000 for violating local safety and health laws in Peru, according to Reuters.

What Happened

Arcos Dorados was found guilty of six “very serious” violations of local safety and health laws after the death of two workers in a restaurant kitchen.

The regulatory body called National Superintendency of Labor Inspection or Superintendencia Nacional de Fiscalización Laboral (SUNAFIL) proposed a fine of $254,000 on Arcos Dorados over the deaths.

Arcos Dorados, which operates the highest number of McDonald's restaurants in Latin America, including 29 restaurants in Peru, has refused to make any comments on the matter.

Earlier this month, two teenage workers, Alexandra Porras (18) and Carlos Campo (19), were electrocuted by a loose cable at a McDonald’s restaurant in Lima.

The deaths raised questions about labor conditions at the franchise and spurred protests across Peru. The fast-food chain closed all its restaurants for two days, the Guardian reported.

What's Next

In response to the case, the Peru government has tightened the country's business health and safety regulations, said Labor Minister Sylvia Caceres at a news conference on Thursday.

“We have to discourage companies that violate labor standards,” said Caceres.

Posted-In: Arcos Dorados Holdings mcdonaldsNews Restaurants Legal Global Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCD + ARCO)

Biden To McDonald's Workers: 'You Are Victims Of Power'
How The Dow Jones Industrial Average Changed Over The Past Decade
Barron's Picks And Pans: Alibaba, Biogen, China Mobile, Peter Lynch Picks And More
The Key To Financial Security? Living Below Your Means
A Look Back At M&A Deals In The Restaurant Sector
Snapchat Brings On 2 Iconic Brands For AR Camera Feature
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

YouTube Calls Crypto Videos Removal An 'Error,' But Many Still Not Reinstated