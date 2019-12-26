Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Qiagen To Pursue Standalone Business Plan

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 26, 2019 10:21am   Comments
Share:

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.15% to 28,559.58 while the NASDAQ rose 0.40% to 8,988.77. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.26% to 3,231.80.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares climbed 0.5% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Stage Stores Inc (NYSE: SSI), up 9%, and Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ: CTRC), up 4%.

In trading on Thursday, industrial shares fell 0.1%.

Top Headline

Following the conclusion of a strategic review, Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) said the execution of its current business plan is the best opportunity to drive future value creation.

The company's supervisory board determined the various offers received weren't compelling and therefore terminated all discussions in a bid to execute on the company's standalone plan.

Equities Trading UP

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) shares shot up 80% to $6.33 after Wedbush maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) got a boost, shooting up 45% to $3.37 on above-average price action. The company announced an exclusive worldwide license with Ellipses Pharma on December 23rd.

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares were also up, gaining 17% to $5.52 after rising 10.3% on Tuesday.

Equities Trading DOWN

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares tumbled 55% to $ 3.9275 after the company reported that its pre-specified primary endpoint in the Phase 2 Trial of Poziotinib in the previously treated NSCLC was not met in the Cohort 1.

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) were down 52% to $1.7301 after the company reported that it has stopped dosing of inarigivir patients in Phase 2 program.

QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) was down, falling 25% to $31.26 after the company announced it would not be acquired and it will stay a stand-alone business. Bank of America also reinstated its Underperform rating on the stock and announced a price target of $28 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.2% to $61.20, while gold traded up 0.4% to $1,510.90.

Silver traded up 1.1% Thursday to $18.045, while copper rose 0.4% to $2.8385.

Euro zone

European markets will remain closed until Friday.

Economics

Initial jobless claims dropped 13,000 to 222,000 in the week ended December 21. However, economists were expecting a reading of 220,000 in the week.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Mid-Morning Market UpdateNews Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LQDA + CTRC)

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
51 Biggest Movers From Tuesday
33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Shopping Carts Full: Trade Deal, Holiday Retail Sales Help Fuel Optimism