4 Stocks To Watch For December 26, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) announced plans to acquire leading digital reading platform OverDrive, Inc. KKR shares gained 0.9% to $29.27 in the after-hours trading session.

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) shares surged over 5% on Tuesday after the company confirmed the proposal to purchase Anixter International Inc at $90 per share. WESCO shares fell 3.2% to $56.71 in the after-hours trading session.

