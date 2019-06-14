Huawei Delays Foldable Phone Launch

Huawei Technologies is delaying the release of its foldable smartphone from June to September, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Huawei's reason for postponing the sale of its $2,600 Mate X smartphone is to improve the quality of the folding screen, the phone’s technical component, according to the newspaper.

On May 15, the Trump administration added Huawei to a list of companies that U.S. firms can no longer trade with unless they have a license. The "entity list" bans the company from acquiring technology from U.S. firms without government approval.

As a result, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)'s Google also suspended licensing of Android software to Huawei’s smartphones.

Huawei remains in discussions over whether the “Mate X” will launch with a license from Google that allows the device to run the U.S. company’s suite of Android apps, the Journal said.

The Mate X was unveiled at a tech conference in February, three months before the U.S. blacklisting.

Public domain photo via Wikimedia.