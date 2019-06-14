Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Huawei Delays Foldable Phone Launch
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 14, 2019 3:10pm   Comments
Share:
Huawei Delays Foldable Phone Launch

Huawei Technologies is delaying the release of its foldable smartphone from June to September, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Huawei's reason for postponing the sale of its $2,600 Mate X smartphone is to improve the quality of the folding screen, the phone’s technical component, according to the newspaper. 

On May 15, the Trump administration added Huawei to a list of companies that U.S. firms can no longer trade with unless they have a license. The "entity list" bans the company from acquiring technology from U.S. firms without government approval.

As a result, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)'s Google also suspended licensing of Android software to Huawei’s smartphones. 

Huawei remains in discussions over whether the “Mate X” will launch with a license from Google that allows the device to run the U.S. company’s suite of Android apps, the Journal said. 

The Mate X was unveiled at a tech conference in February, three months before the U.S. blacklisting.

Related Links: 

Report: Huawei Looks Outside US For Solar Parts

Apple Analyst Says Wall Street Is Overly Negative On Trade War's Impact 

Public domain photo via Wikimedia. 

Posted-In: Huawei The Wall Street JournalMedia Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

E3: Morgan Stanley's 6 Takeaways
Netflix, Next Games To Develop 'Stranger Things' Game Similar To Pokemon Go
Legal Expert Breaks Down Antitrust Risk For Big US Tech Stocks
From Kyrgyzstan To London: How This CEO Is Trying To Revolutionize Productivity In Financial Services
Final-Mile Delivery Firms Struggle To Stay Up With, Let Alone Ahead Of The Curve
Nomura: AMD's Upcoming Products Can Drive Revenue Momentum, Operating Leverage
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

ContraVir Says SEC Filing Made In Error, Stock Moves Down