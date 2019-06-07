Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Report: Huawei Looks Outside US For Solar Parts
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 07, 2019 12:30pm   Comments
Share:
Report: Huawei Looks Outside US For Solar Parts

Huawei will find alternative suppliers for components it now buys in the United States after the Trump administration placed the manufacturer on a trade blacklist, reports Nikkei Asian Review.

"We use American parts for some older-model products," said Tony Xu, head of Huawei's smart solar operations told Nikkei.

Xu expects the recent ban to have “little effect” on Huawei.

According to the Nikkei report, demand is picking up elsewhere. Huawei holds a 22-percent share of the global market for solar power inverters.

"We've had more questions from customers in Japan, Europe and China, but the impact on our sales should be small," said Xu.

Related Links:

US Adds 75,000 Jobs In May, Far Below Estimates

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge; All Eyes On Jobs Report

Posted-In: Huawei Nikkei SolarNews Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Commentary: Unintended Economics – The Mexican Chapter