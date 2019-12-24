4 Stocks To Watch For December 24, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) reported a common stock offering. However, size of the offering was not disclosed. CEL-SCI shares fell 8.4% to $8.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) reported an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Ellipses Pharma for the development of and rights to commercialize NLG207. NewLink Genetics shares surged 12.8% to $2.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) reported a Q4 loss of $0.24 per share, versus earnings of $0.03 per share, in the year-ago period. Its sales fell to $89 million from $90.057 million. ALJ Regional shares slipped 0.8% to close at $1.28 on Monday.
- California Water Service Group’s (NYSE: CWT) subsidiary, Hawaii Water Service, announced an agreement to acquire Kapalua Water Company and Kapalua Waste Treatment Company. California Water Service shares fell 1% to close at $50.39 on Monday.
