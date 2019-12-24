4 Stocks To Watch For December 24, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) reported a common stock offering. However, size of the offering was not disclosed. CEL-SCI shares fell 8.4% to $8.75 in the after-hours trading session.

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) reported an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Ellipses Pharma for the development of and rights to commercialize NLG207. NewLink Genetics shares surged 12.8% to $2.20 in the after-hours trading session.

