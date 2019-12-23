Market Overview

5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2019 8:04am   Comments
Gainers

  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares increased by 0.8% to $21.26 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $12.6 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
  • Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE: MBT) shares surged 0.8% to $10.07. The market cap stands at $8.0 billion.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares moved upwards by 0.6% to $338.81. The market cap stands at $137.9 billion. The most recent rating by Pivotal Research, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $425.00.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares rose 0.6% to $32.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $36.00.

 

Losers

  • Orange, Inc. (NYSE: ORAN) shares decreased by 0.5% to $14.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $43.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 09, the current rating is at Neutral.

