Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Snapchat Brings On 2 Iconic Brands For AR Camera Feature

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2019 12:54pm   Comments
Share:
Snapchat Brings On 2 Iconic Brands For AR Camera Feature

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) has signed Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) and McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to join Snapchat's Scan camera search technology, Adweek reported on Thursday.

Snapchat users in the U.S. can scan a McDonald's logo featured on food or drink items to unlock three immersive McDonald's AR lenses, according to Adweek. Similarly, scanning a Coca-Cola log on a can will unlock three Coke AR lenses.

Snap's product marketing manager on its AR team Carolina Arguelles told Adweek the Scan partnership with Coca-Cola and McDonald's compliments its existing marketing strategy and will further bring together the combination of digital content into the physical world.

Scan was first announced back in April.

Why Scan Is Important For Snapchat

Snap's partnership also gives its users a new and creative way of interacting with brands. In fact, Arguelles said the partnership is unique in the sense that it markets products after a purchase is already made. As such, purchasing a product is merely the beginning of a relationship with a customer.

"Turning physical products that are a part of Snapchatters' everyday lives into conversation starters through immersive AR is an incredible way to connect with our audience and an important milestone for this technology," Arguelles told Adweek.

The new Snapchat feature is only available to users in the U.S. for now.

Snap's stock traded around $15.40 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Snap Analyst Projects 37% Revenue Growth In 2020

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Talks TikTok, Politics And Earnings

Posted-In: AdWeek AR food SnapChat social mediaNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KO + MCD)

McDonald's To Launch Global Mobile Payment App In UK
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
What Grayscale Had To Say About The Future Of Crypto In Its Latest Investor Presentation
Chick-Fil-A's Beef With Popeyes Is Just The Latest Battle In The Chicken Wars
Beyond Meat CEO Says Company Only Aligns With 'Marquee Players'
Before Coke-Snorting Santa And An Ad Accused Of Weight-Shaming, Some Fails From Christmas Past
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session