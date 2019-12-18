Market Overview

7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2019 8:30am   Comments
Gainers

  • Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE: MBT) shares moved upwards by 1.5% to $10.04 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion.
  • Eros International, Inc. (NYSE: EROS) shares increased by 1.4% to $3.26. The market cap seems to be at $246.7 million.
  • Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) shares rose 0.8% to $6.00. The market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE: TME) stock rose 0.8% to $12.20. The market cap stands at $22.6 billion. The most recent rating by New Street, on October 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares increased by 0.8% to $318.00. The market cap seems to be at $137.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Needham, on December 10, the current rating is at Underperform.

 

Losers

  • AMC Entertainment Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares plummeted 3.0% to $7.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $973.0 million. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 18, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) stock decreased by 0.6% to $30.50. The market cap stands at $23.2 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 18, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $33.00.

