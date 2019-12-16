Market Overview

Mid-Day Market Update: SIFCO Industries Rises After Q4 Results; PG&E Shares Plunge

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2019 12:24pm   Comments
Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.64% to 28314.18 while the NASDAQ rose 1.07% to 8828.05. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.86% to 3,196.20.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed 1.4% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG), up 11%, and Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: REGI), up 11%.

In trading on Monday, real estate shares fell 0.1%.

Top Headline

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) announced plans to merge with DuPont's nutrition & biosciences business in a deal that will value the combined company at $45.4 billion on an enterprise value basis.

Equities Trading UP

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) shares shot up 109% to $17.08 after the company announced it completed a successful pre-NDA meeting with the FDA for its Maralixibat.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) got a boost, shooting up 75% to $81.71 following a positive clinical readout. A Phase 3 study dubbed GEMINI that evaluated Axsome'sAXS-05 —an oral investigational NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity —in major depressive disorder met the primary endpoint, the company said Monday.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) shares were also up, gaining 23% to $3.3233 following Q4 results. SIFCO Industries posted Q4 earnings of $0.43 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.49 per share.

Equities Trading DOWN

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) shares tumbled 53% to $17.76 after the company announced it would discontinue the development of its Suvodirsen for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) were down 37% to $15.86 after drug company Novartis discontinued development of a treatment that shares characteristics with Gossamer's lead candidate.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) was down, falling 11% to $9.97 after California Governor Gavin Newsom rejected the company's bankruptcy reorganization proposal.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $60.23, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,479.30.

Silver traded up 0.1% Monday to $17.035, while copper rose 1.1% to $2.812.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 1.52%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.31%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.84%. Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 0.97%, and the French CAC 40 rose 1.33% while UK shares rose 2.7%.

Economics

The Empire State manufacturing index rose to 3.5 in December, versus prior reading of 2.9. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 3.5.

The IHS Markit composite PMI climbed to 52.2 in December, compared to 52 in the prior month. The services PMI jumped to 52.2 in December, versus 51.6 in the prior month.

The NAHB housing market index rose to 76 in December, versus a revised reading of 71 in November.

The Treasury International Capital report for October will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Mid-Day Market UpdateNews Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session