Disney+ To Make Debut In France In March

Disney+, the video streaming service of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), will make its debut in France by March next year, Reuters reported on Sunday.

The streaming service will be available on French media giant Vivendi SA's (OTC: VIVEF) Canal+ television channel.

"This exclusive partnership is a new major step in the transformation of the Canal+ model," Maxime Saada, the Chief Executive Officer of the channel said, according to Reuters.

The partnership comes at a time when Vivendi is facing increased competition from California-based Netflix Inc.'s (NASDAQ: NFLX) streaming platform.

In February, Netflix said that it had five million subscribers in the country, above that of Canal+'s 4.76 million subscribers, Reuters reported at the time.

Disney+ launched in the U.S. in November, with reports of technical glitches and account breaches surrounding it from the first hour of its existence.

Price Action

Disney's shares closed 0.34% lower at $146.38 on Friday. Rival Netflix's shares closed 0.020% higher at $298.50.