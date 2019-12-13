Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
On Friday, 373 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Highlights:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Active Health Foods (OTC: AHFD).
- ResMed (NYSE: RMD) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 18.12% afterwards.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs on Friday
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $272.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $153.45 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.
- Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares set a new yearly high of $206.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares broke to $138.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.96%.
- Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.63%.
- Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares set a new yearly high of $293.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
- Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.59%.
- Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.51. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares broke to $77.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.51%.
- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $237.27 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.
- Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $314.06. The stock traded up 4.65% on the session.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares hit $224.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.3%.
- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $204.46 on Friday morning, moving up 0.35%.
- United Utilities Group (OTC: UUGRY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.25 on Friday morning, moving up 8.44%.
- Sunny Optical Technology (OTC: SOTGY) shares hit $98.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.39%.
- Sanofi (OTC: SNYNF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $184.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.46%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $288.53. Shares traded up 0.64%.
- GlaxoSmithKline (OTC: GLAXF) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.13. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
- Linde (NYSE: LIN) shares broke to $211.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.57%.
- Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) shares broke to $49.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.59%.
- Industria De Diseno (OTC: IDEXY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%.
- Volkswagen (OTC: VWSYF) shares were up 3.72% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $205.00.
- Volkswagen (OTC: VWAPY) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.59 Friday. The stock was up 3.2% for the day.
- Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VLKPF) shares hit $148.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.88%.
- Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $101.64 with a daily change of up 0.09%.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) shares set a new yearly high of $64.28 this morning. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.
- United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) shares were down 0.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $149.82 for a change of down 0.49%.
- Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $226.82. The stock traded down 0.58% on the session.
- Principia Biopharma (OTC: PPRUY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $62.81 with a daily change of up 2.16%.
- Kering (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $50.42 with a daily change of down 0.58%.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares were down 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.88.
- BNP Paribas (OTC: BNPQY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $29.18 with a daily change of up 1.6%.
- Becton (NYSE: BDX) stock hit a yearly high price of $266.64. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE: MUFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.47. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
- Essilorluxottica (OTC: ESLOY) shares hit a yearly high of $78.07. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.
- Pentair (NYSE: PNR) shares were down 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.30.
- Air Liquide (OTC: AIQUY) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.61. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
- Lukoil (OTC: LUKOY) shares hit a yearly high of $98.52. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.
- Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $275.83 with a daily change of down 0.25%.
- Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) shares were up 0.29% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.85.
- Allergan (NYSE: AGN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $188.39. Shares traded up 0.22%.
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) shares hit a yearly high of $3.47. The stock traded up 6.89% on the session.
- Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares were down 0.78% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $179.80 for a change of down 0.78%.
- Security Devices Intl (OTC: SDEV) shares set a new yearly high of $20.61 this morning. The stock was up 2.72% on the session.
- Schneider Electric (OTC: SBGSY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.20 on Friday morning, moving up 0.63%.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares were up 0.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.40 for a change of up 0.67%.
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) shares were up 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.61.
- Deutsche Post (OTC: DPSGY) shares broke to $38.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.14%.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.63 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.04%.
- Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.13. The stock was down 0.92% for the day.
- ABB (NYSE: ABB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.77 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.57. The stock traded down 0.45% on the session.
- Shimizu (OTC: SHMUY) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.03. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Atlas Copco (OTC: ATLKY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.02. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
- ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.
- Daikin Industries (OTC: DKILY) shares were up 1.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.93.
- Moody's (NYSE: MCO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $236.38. Shares traded up 0.19%.
- Mining and Metallurgical (OTC: NILSY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.56 on Friday morning, moving up 2.55%.
- Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) shares hit $145.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.18%.
- Daiichi Sankyo Co (OTC: DSNKY) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.
- National Grid (NYSE: NGG) shares hit a yearly high of $62.39. The stock traded up 6.12% on the session.
- Investor (OTC: IVSBF) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.05.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $286.00. The stock traded down 0.1% on the session.
- Humana (NYSE: HUM) stock made a new 52-week high of $350.59 Friday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
- Barclays (OTC: BCLYF) shares were up 7.8% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.80 for a change of up 7.8%.
- Barclays (NYSE: BCS) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.35. The stock was up 7.48% for the day.
- Timken (NYSE: TKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $57.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.
- Credit Agricole (OTC: CRARY) shares were up 1.11% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.26.
- Eaton (NYSE: ETN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.68 on Friday morning, moving down 0.69%.
- Travis Perkins (OTC: TPRKY) shares broke to $21.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 18.17%.
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $250.31.
- London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LNSTY) shares hit $95.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.21%.
- London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LDNXF) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.00 Friday. The stock was up 4.48% for the day.
- Smurfit Kappa Group (OTC: SMFKY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $489.93 on Friday morning, moving up 3.28%.
- SMC (OTC: SMECF) shares hit a yearly high of $37.34. The stock traded up 2.28% on the session.
- CRH (OTC: CRHCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.00 on Friday morning, moving up 1.35%.
- CRH (NYSE: CRH) shares were up 1.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.54.
- Amphenol (NYSE: APH) shares hit $108.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.75%.
- PPL (NYSE: PPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.90 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.21%.
- IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.56. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
- The Stars Group (OTC: TSCDY) shares hit $24.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.45%.
- Tesco (NASDAQ: TSG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.59%.
- Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY) shares hit a yearly high of $59.50. The stock traded up 2.31% on the session.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $107.27 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
- Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) shares were down 0.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.08 for a change of down 0.08%.
- Associated British Foods (OTC: ASBFY) shares were up 7.77% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.34 for a change of up 7.77%.
- DSV Panalpina (OTC: DSDVY) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.48. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
- Kering (OTC: PPRUF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $628.00. Shares traded down 2.44%.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares hit $62.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.85%.
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) shares hit a yearly high of $168.60. The stock traded down 1.97% on the session.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $112.80 Friday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
- BAE Sys (OTC: BAESY) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.61 on Friday, moving up 5.24%.
- BAE Sys (OTC: BAESF) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.12. The stock was up 2.74% for the day.
- Polaris (NYSE: PII) stock hit a yearly high price of $104.26. The stock was down 1.94% for the day.
- Serco Group (OTC: SECCF) shares broke to $2.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.24%.
- Sandvik (OTC: SDVKY) shares set a new yearly high of $19.92 this morning. The stock was up 1.88% on the session.
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) stock set a new 52-week high of $110.21 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.52%.
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) stock set a new 52-week high of $103.47 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.13%.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTC: CODYY) shares broke to $8.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.
- Severn Trent (OTC: STRNY) shares broke to $32.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.21%.
- Legal & General Group (OTC: LGGNY) shares hit a yearly high of $20.26. The stock traded up 8.23% on the session.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares set a new 52-week high of $121.86 on Friday, moving up 0.89%.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares hit a yearly high of $120.50. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
- Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.04 on Friday morning, moving up 0.63%.
- Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.56. The stock traded down 1.02% on the session.
- Hexagon (OTC: HXGBY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.29. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $31.55 with a daily change of down 1.14%.
- Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares broke to $37.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.62%.
- Fortescue Metals Group (OTC: FSUMF) shares broke to $7.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.79%.
- Fortescue Metals Group (OTC: FSUGY) shares were up 1.39% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.00 for a change of up 1.39%.
- LafargeHolcim (OTC: HCMLF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $53.40. Shares traded flat%.
- Geberit (OTC: GBERF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $548.25 with a daily change of up 4.03%.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares hit $169.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.53%.
- MS&AD Insurance Group (OTC: MSADF) shares hit $33.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.94%.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares broke to $115.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.45%.
- United Rentals (NYSE: URI) shares were down 0.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $163.71.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.35%.
- Seaspan (NYSE: SSW) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.19 on Friday, moving down 0.74%.
- Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (NYSE: SWM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.31%.
- EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $43.14 with a daily change of up 6.95%.
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) stock set a new 52-week high of $276.22 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.
- Special Opportunities (NYSE: SPE) shares were up 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.67.
- Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) shares set a new yearly high of $56.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
- YASKAWA Electric (OTC: YASKF) shares were up 4.29% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.90.
- PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares hit a yearly high of $134.27. The stock traded down 0.28% on the session.
- Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) shares were up 2.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.00.
- Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.69 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.59%.
- MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $32.78. Shares traded up 0.29%.
- Western Asset Inflation (NYSE: WIA) shares were down 0.03% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.02.
- Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.01 on Friday, moving up 1.3%.
- Taylor Wimpey (OTC: TWODF) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 12.94%.
- TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co (OTC: TGSNF) shares were flat% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.85 for a change of flat%.
- Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.75. Shares traded down 0.25%.
- Torotel (OTC: TTLO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.66 on Friday morning, moving up 0.13%.
- Masco (NYSE: MAS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.68 on Friday morning, moving down 0.24%.
- Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) shares were down 1.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.88 for a change of down 1.03%.
- Qantas Airways (OTC: QUBSF) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.07 Friday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
- FMC (NYSE: FMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $99.85 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.05%.
