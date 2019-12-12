Volga-Dnepr Veteran Takes Top Cargo Job At UK Airport

East Midlands Airport, the largest dedicated air cargo operation in the United Kingdom, has named Stephen Harvey vice president of cargo. He is expected to leverage his airline experience and relationships to help the airport attract new business.

Harvey joins the airport authority from CargoLogicManagement, the management and sales service side of the Volga-Dnepr Group of international all-cargo airlines, where he was director of business partnerships and new market development.

He previously was chief commercial officer for CargoLogicAir, a London-based scheduled cargo airline and subsidiary of Volga-Dnepr Group. During his 30-year career, he has also held senior sales positions in Europe for Atlas Air and Volga-Dnepr.

Financially troubled Moscow-based Volga-Dnepr has lost several top executives in the past year.

East Midlands Airport (EMA) handles 370,000 tons of cargo per year, second only to London's Heathrow International Airport. Cargo volume is up 1.5% this year despite overall market weakness, and the value of non-European Union goods moving through has risen in the past 12 months by $1.3 billion, to $14.5 billion. Major users include integrators DHL, UPS Inc (NYSE: UPS), FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX)/TNT and Royal Mail.

Harvey joins the airport in the midst of a major expansion campaign. His portfolio will include long-range planning and investment, and marketing the airport to airlines.

The airport authority recently confirmed talks with Chinese officials in an effort to encourage direct cargo service between EMA and Chongquing Jianbei International Airport in southwest China.

Major infrastructure work is underway as EMA works to triple volumes within a decade or two. Extension of an apron serving the FedEx, UPS and Royal Mail operations is nearly complete. It will allow up to four more aircraft to be parked at any time as the delivery companies expand their schedules.

A new facility for UPS is under construction in the same area. The $150 million terminal will double the size of the UPS operation at EMA and make it the company's largest air logistics hub outside the U.S.

EMA said it plans to unveil a new commercial strategy that will outline new investments it intends to make to respond to future growth in demand for air cargo.

"The opportunities for the airport are significant, particularly as the UK considers new trading relationships with countries all over the world. In future years, EMA will play an even more critical role in facilitating UK trade, supporting businesses and creating jobs for people in this region. I look forward to helping the airport achieve this," Harvey said in a statement.

