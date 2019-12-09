Walmart Takes Down Christmas Sweater Featuring Coke-Snorting Santa, Others

Retailer Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) on Saturday took down several adult-themed Christmas sweaters being sold on its Canada website and issued an apology, Global News Canada reported.

‘Let It Snow’

One of the sweaters featured Santa Claus with three lines and a heap of a white product along with the phrase “let it snow,” alluding to the recreational method of taking the drug Cocaine.

“We all know how snow works. It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America. That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole,” the sweater’s description on Walmart’s website said, according to Global News.

“That’s why Santa really likes to savour the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow,” the description of the product sold by FUN wear said.

The sweater is still available on FUN wear’s own website, as of press time.

‘Jingle Balls’

Another sweater featured an upside-down snowman with its carrot nose and jingle bells suggestive of genitals.

“You know what's going on with the carrot and the jingle balls, we know what's going on with the carrot and the jingle balls and your friends definitely know what's going on with the carrot and the jingle balls,” the sweater’s description on FUN’s website reads.

The sweater is also available for sale on Amazon.com Inc’s U.S. website, along with other sweaters featuring the snowman in suggestive positions.

Walmart offered another sweater by Urban Planet featuring Father Christmas with his pants down.

Walmart Apologizes

Walmart took down all the sweaters from its website, but not before Twitter users managed to get a laugh at its expense.

“These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website,” a company representative told Global News.

Photo Credit: Official Walmart Instagram Page