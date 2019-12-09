This Week In SONAR: An Optimized Seasonality Calendar And Predictive Rates Feedback!

We're regularly enhancing and improving SONAR to meet the needs of the ever-changing freight market and the needs of our customers. To help keep SONAR users informed, we deliver a brief recap of newly released data sets, market indices, and product feature improvements in our This Week in SONAR series.

With the launch of SONAR 5.0, we included a seasonality calendar designed to provide an at-a-glance view of 114 different perishables—from apples to zucchini. This week, we've added a new feature allowing users to filter and sort by market and product, making it even easier to find exactly what you're looking for.

SONAR's Seasonality Calendar

You'll also notice a new "Leave a Review" section underneath any Predicted Rate in SONAR, allowing you to provide a comment based on your own perspective on the market.

"User feedback makes the engine smarter over time…This is a feature that lets our users provide feedback on whether they believe that the rate forecast we've given is reflective of the market or is high or low based on their own experience," explained Craig Fuller, CEO and Founder of FreightWaves.

SONAR Predictive Rates

All previous SONAR release notes are available HERE. Learn more by using Sue Says in SONAR and clicking on the orca! If you have any questions, please reach out to your Customer Success rep or email sonarsupport@freightwaves.com.

SONAR is the fastest and most comprehensive freight market data and analytics platform in the world. These are just a few of the hundreds of unique data sets available to SONAR subscribers. Not a SONAR user yet? Sign up for a free test drive here.

Image Sourced from Pixabay