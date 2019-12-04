Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GM To Stop Making Buick Regal Next Year

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2019 12:25pm   Comments
Share:
GM To Stop Making Buick Regal Next Year

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) will discontinue the Buick Regal next year as it continues to shift its focus to crossovers and SUVs.

Motor Authority reported Tuesday that GM's Buick division confirmed the Regal won't get a 2021 model in North America after a nearly half century run, though it will still be sold in China, where demand for sedans remains strong.

The move will make Buick an all-crossover and SUV brand, with no more cars sold in North America.

Auto Industry Moving Away From Cars

It's also part of a broader GM-wide move away from traditional cars, and one under way as well at competitors Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU). GM has dropped other car models in its Chevrolet and Cadillac divisions.

"Buick continues to be ahead of the consumer shift toward SUVs," Buick and GMC communications manager Stuart Fowle told Motor Authority. "In fact, nearly 90 percent of Buick sales to date this year have been crossovers."

Regal sales are down about 20% in 2019 from the year before.

The retirement of the Regal in North America follows the earlier decision to stop selling the Buick Lacrosse mid-sized sedan. The company also plans to stop selling the Cascada compact convertible after the 2019 model year.

The Buick Regal model first was sold in 1973.

GM stock was up 1.22% Wednesday, trading at $35.97.

Related Links:

General Motors Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Cuts Guidance Due To Strike Impact

Automakers Post Mixed June Sales Results; GM Eyes Potential Interest Rate Cut

Posted-In: Buick Buick RegalNews Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F + FCAU)

'Participation Is Power': Robinhood Hits 10M Accounts
Today's Pickup: UPS Employees Charged In Drug-Smuggling Case
Elon Musk And Neil deGrasse Tyson Talk Physics Of Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150
Mexico Unveils First Highway Paved With Recycled Plastic
Detroit: One of America's Most Dynamic Cities
Musk Shows His Mastery Yet Again As Orders Pick Up Despite Launch Fail
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Today's Pickup: Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Finally Underway