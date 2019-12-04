GM To Stop Making Buick Regal Next Year

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) will discontinue the Buick Regal next year as it continues to shift its focus to crossovers and SUVs.

Motor Authority reported Tuesday that GM's Buick division confirmed the Regal won't get a 2021 model in North America after a nearly half century run, though it will still be sold in China, where demand for sedans remains strong.

The move will make Buick an all-crossover and SUV brand, with no more cars sold in North America.

Auto Industry Moving Away From Cars

It's also part of a broader GM-wide move away from traditional cars, and one under way as well at competitors Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU). GM has dropped other car models in its Chevrolet and Cadillac divisions.

"Buick continues to be ahead of the consumer shift toward SUVs," Buick and GMC communications manager Stuart Fowle told Motor Authority. "In fact, nearly 90 percent of Buick sales to date this year have been crossovers."

Regal sales are down about 20% in 2019 from the year before.

The retirement of the Regal in North America follows the earlier decision to stop selling the Buick Lacrosse mid-sized sedan. The company also plans to stop selling the Cascada compact convertible after the 2019 model year.

The Buick Regal model first was sold in 1973.

GM stock was up 1.22% Wednesday, trading at $35.97.

Related Links:

General Motors Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Cuts Guidance Due To Strike Impact

Automakers Post Mixed June Sales Results; GM Eyes Potential Interest Rate Cut